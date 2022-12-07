Today in history: Marion bus drivers go back to work

Dec. 7, 1922
Winter in Northern Michigan brings extra problems and troubles to most organizations and individuals in having to do with traveling and transportation. But to no other persons related to outdoor service does it bring quite such hardships as required to be endured by the rural mail carriers. This fact was suggested in the office report recently made by Postmaster P.F. Powers of this city in connection with the results of the semi-annual inspection of the several rural routes out of the city. Rural carriers, who have to put forth from the postoffice in every sort of weather, find the real hardships after the heavy snows. It is a habit in the country for the farmers to await the carrier’s call each day, which breaks the roads, before venturing forth to their neighbors or to town. In some instances it has been reported by carriers that patrons will cut through heavy fields of snow rather than try to break open the regular road. The sleet storm of last year caused some parts of roads to be abandoned altogether, but that condition is not expected this year. Mr. Powers says that the roads are as good now as they were a year ago before the snow and in some places improvements have been made.
Dec. 7, 1972
Marion school bus drivers went back to work this morning ending a two-day strike which forced Marion elementary and high school students to find their own means of transportation to the school. The strike had come after months of negotiations with the Marion Board of Education in which the 16 drivers were seeking “more wages” and “fringe benefits,” Supt. Henry Moes commented. The drivers, who belong to a local and independent union, received $5 per trip in their last contract. But Dorothy Miller of Marion, a representative for the bus drivers, commented Wednesday morning “we’ve had meeting after meeting and they have not been bargaining.” Negotiations have been conducted since late August. Moes talked with a union representative Wednesday afternoon and it was resolved that the bus drivers “would go back to work if we started negotiating,” the superintendent said. He also maintained the board had never stopped negotiating. About 600 students were absent from the school Tuesday morning but attendance was reportedly up Wednesday. Regular school bus transportation was back in effect this morning.
Dec. 7, 1997
Cadillac school district’s new 6/7 grade building on Mackinaw Trail will likely be named Monday. The board of education is expected to consider naming the building. The buildings and grounds committee has studied names for months and selected three favorites — South View Middle School, Mackinaw Trail Middle School and Cadillac Middle School. The committee will recommend one of them to the full board at the regular meeting at the CAPS central building on South Street. The new school is now under construction and scheduled to open next fall. The building will be a one-story, 100,000-foot-square facility able to house 720 students. Once the school opens, sixth and seventh grade students will attend this school, while eighth and ninth grade students will remain in the current middle school.
