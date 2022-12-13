Today in history: Marion bus drivers ordered back to work

Dec. 13, 1922
Cadillac will get some desirable national publicity on the resort advantages of this city through a questionnaire filled out for the United States Touring Information Bureau of Waterloo, Iowa, which is gathering data for the third edition of its Tourists Camp Ground Map of the country. The information on the camping spots near Cadillac gave a complete summary of all the advantages of this city’s state parks. The camp guide for this year gives Cadillac’s advantages more briefly but the 1923 guide will exploit this city to the limit. The 1923 booklet will be the most complete effort of the Touring Information Bureau. Leading garages and hotels, such as can be recommended for tourist patronage, will be listed, together with camping ground facilities in thousands of towns and cities. Aeroplane landing fields will also be shown on the map, such being a new and desirable feature. Every marked transcontinental highway in the United States, as well as principal roads, are plainly shown.
Dec. 13, 1972
A temporary injunction issued late Tuesday afternoon has forced striking Marion bus drivers back to work today. Marion Public Schools officials sought the ruling and obtained it from Judge Charles Wickens in Osceola County Circuit Court. The 16 bus drivers, who belong to a local and independent union, ended a two-day strike Thursday, but struck again Tuesday forcing Marion elementary and high schools to close for that day. The strikes arose from a contract dispute with the Marion Board of Education. “Buses are running and conditions have returned to normal,” Supt. Henry Moes said today. Dorothy Miller, a representative for the bus drivers, had said the drivers were seeking a higher wage and maintained the board “had not been bargaining.” Negotiations on the contract were begun in late August. The bus drivers received $5 per trip in their last contract and Moes had said the two sides were “quite a ways apart” in the bargaining. School was closed Tuesday and attendance had dropped during the initial strike, but conditions prior to the strike were restored with the temporary injunction.
Dec. 13, 1997
City Manager Pete Stalker has recommended the city council approve a request allowing Lansing Street to be used as a snowmobile route. Any action will come during Monday’s regular meeting. Snowmobilers will access Lake Cadillac by traveling along the street from the property of Mary Burke. Allan L. Green, president of Cadillac Winter Promotions, reported that development on two other properties closed off a previous route to the lake. Green said the designation of Lansing Street, which ends at Sunnyside Drive on the south side of the lake, would connect Cadillac to the White Pine Snowmobile Trail System. “Cadillac Winter Promotions realizes that mixing automobile traffic and snowmobile traffic is not a popular idea,” he said. “However, other communities have successfully designated these types of routes to allow snowmobile traffic access to their communities.” Stalker has suggested that the request be approved for a one-year period. Stalker explained to the council that the trial year would allow proper review of the impact such a route would have on adjacent property owners and on individuals operating other legal motor vehicles on Lansing Street.clamphere@cadillacnews.com
