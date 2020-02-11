Feb. 11, 1970
A citizens committee plans to present petitions protesting the Marion school’s dress code to the school’s board Monday evening. The protest has arisen, according to Mrs. Harold Hall, over provisions of the dress code, including a ban against the wearing of slacks by girls in the school. The Citizens’ Committee plans to present its complaints to the school board at an open meeting in the Marion elementary school gym at 8 p.m. Monday. The committee claims that the board is discriminating against the students and is not paying enough attention to education, according to Mrs. Hall. Marion’s dress code was put into effect in 1966 and has been revised several times. The code was modified on Dec. 15, 1969 to allow girls to wear slacks to school. On Jan. 29 the school board voted 4-3 to abolish the wearing of slacks. The ban became effective Feb. 9. Many Marion girls have been in rebellion against this decision according to Mrs. Hall. Twenty girls appeared at the high school Monday in slacks and were forbidden to go to classes, being confined to one of the classrooms for the day. Marion Superintendent of Schools Henry Moes said the girls were back in classes today. A committee member said 500 signatures have been obtained on a petition to abolish the dress code. The committee is headed by Rex Edwards. Jerry Verrett is vice chairman of the group.
Feb. 11, 1995
Letter bombs discovered in the Reed City and Big Rapids offices of the ANR Pipeline Co. may have been sent to throw authorities off the trail of the suspect charged with an earlier bombing, authorities said. A U.S. Postal inspector said those bombs were similar to one that exploded at the company’s offices near Detroit earlier this week. State Police at the Reed City Post were called by the postal inspector in Grand Rapids at about 1 p.m. Thursday, said Lt. Daniel Dowdy, post commander. An employee of the Reed City ANR office had read a company memo that warned of suspicious packages like the one that had injured an employee in Capac on Tuesday. The Reed City field office coordinator called the postal inspector in Grand Rapids to report that a package received in the mail was suspected to be a bomb. While the Reed City Post and the State Police bomb squad were still at the scene late Thursday, another call came in about a similar package at the ANR pipeline office in Big Rapids. The first bomb was disarmed at 7:55 p.m. Thursday and the second at 1:20 a.m. Friday. No one was hurt in the incidents, Dowdy said. “Thanks to some very alert postal employees and an ANR Company employee, they avoided some serious injuries,‘ Dowdy said. Evidence from the scenes of the bombing and attempted bombings was forwarded to the federal crime lab in Washington D.C. for examination, said U.S. Postal Inspector Fred VanderPutte.
