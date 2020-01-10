Jan. 10, 1970
A collection of 500 or more clocks is housed in Donald Sible’s hardware store at Marion and he put the biggest item on a tall pole in front of the store last August. This big entry is a four-faced clock which was brought to Marion last summer after it had reminded Detroit shoppers of the passage of time beginning about 1900. Sible said he figures the clock, bearing the name of Peoples State Bank, was mounted in front of the Detroit bank about the turn of the century but he didn’t know when it was taken down. He obtained it through a friend and put it up in Marion in August. And that’s about all he has to say on the subject. He’s almost as reluctant to talk about the other 500 clocks in his collection housed inside the store building. He did say some of them are cataloged, but not all, and he has acquired them through the years by purchase or from friends. They include wall-mounted and table top styles and run an age gamut from 19th century almost to the present day. Sible said he works on clocks every day: “Never a day goes by.‘ He just started collected clocks many years ago and the collection just grew, he commented as he turned away to continue a repair job he had for a local customer, ending the interview.
Jan. 10, 1995
A Marion man remained hospitalized early today after his vehicle collided with a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor. The man was listed in fair condition early this morning at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, a nursing supervisor said. The victim was injured in a collision with a spreader being towed by a 55-year-old Marion man, said State Police Trooper David Winter of the Reed City post. Winter said the accident occurred at 5 p.m. Monday on Osceola County’s 50th Avenue, north of 21 Mile Road. The man pulled from a private drive onto 50th Avenue in front of the other man’s vehicle. He was reported looking both ways before pulling out onto 50th Avenue, Winter said, but the hilly terrain at the site could have limited his vision, Winter said. No citations have been issued, he said, but the accident remains under investigation.
