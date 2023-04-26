Today in history: Marion sewer project faces delay

April 26, 1933
The two-story frame house in Cherry Grove Township owned and occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Robinson and two children burned to the ground about noon Monday. No insurance was carried on the building or contents, it was reported. The blaze was first noticed by Mr. Robinson who was working in a field nearby. The fire is believed to have been caused from sparks from the chimney, and by the time Mr. Robinson had reached the house fire was seen coming from out the windows. A strong southwest wind fanned the blaze and a chicken coop was consumed in the fire, some of the chickens were burned, also a hound dog which was tied by the house. Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, who were alone when the home burned were hindered in fighting the blaze on account of the pump being out of order. They saved about one-half of the furniture. The family is now living on the old Robinson farm, across the road from their former home.
April 26, 1973
The village of Marion, under a final order of determination by the Michigan Water Resources Commission to install a sewage system, faces another delay in beginning construction of the project. Already having gone through several hold-ups in procedure, the most recent delay comes in the form of an injunction on the village filed by a Sterling Heights contractor and served to clerk, Mrs. Alice Morton, Monday afternoon. A $1.2 million bond issue was approved by the village council last summer. It did not have to go before voters since the village was under a court order to build a system. A deadline of Dec. 1 of last year to begin construction on the project has passed and now the village is under a “final order of determination to install the system,” according to Patsy Clark of Williams and Works, Inc. The Grand Rapids-based engineering company involved in the project has also been named in the injunction, she said. As of Tuesday, however, the engineering company had not been served wit the papers, Mrs. Morton said. The injunction, stemming from a rebidding of the project, was filed by D’Angela Construction Co. to prohibit the opening of the new bids on the sewage collection system. It reportedly was filed in Osceola County Circuit Court.
April 26, 1998
Once a year, there is a day called “Take Your Daughter To Work Day.” Many kids from school (including boys) take the day off from school and go to work with their parent. First, I went to my mom’s job with her. She is a secretary for the American Lung Association of Michigan. I had to color a poster that said, “Plant a tree — Breathe free!” Then I weighed a lot of mail, stamped and addressed it, and stuck it in the mail slot for the mailman to pick up. Afterward, I needed a caffeine boost. Mom got me a root beer. I don’t know how people stand being cooped up all day doing stuff like that. About 3 p.m. we got home. Then I immediately had to go to work with Dad. First he gave me a tour of the Evening News. The printing room was HUGE! It was full of lots of paper rolls that looked like giant’s toilet paper. The room smelled sort of inky. In the darkroom, the walls were painted red. There were a few batches of chemicals to develop film in. We went to see a nurse who had gone to Brazil. he gave a very detailed description of the entire two weeks. I was bored the last 45 minutes of it. Then he loaded us up with two pops, a few cookies and some candy. I wouldn’t mind going there again! Then we went back to the office. I wrote this story on the computer, and Dad kept bugging me about it. Tom Huckle, the publisher, gave me some Michigan Press Association sunglasses. I sat next to fellow reporter, Yuko Maeda, and I got some of her stash of Starbursts. So basically, I think it is fun to go to your parents’ job for the day to see what they do. Try it! It’s interesting.
