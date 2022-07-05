July 5, 1922
Firemen this afternoon were battling a stubborn blaze which threatened to destroy the residence owned and occupied by William A. Carpenter at 209 East Mason St. Mr. Carpenter is foreman at the Mitchell-Diggins Iron Co. furnaces. Fanned by strong north wind, the flames got a big start and several times broke out on the exposed side of the Methodist parsonage at 205 East Mason. Mr. and Mrs. Carpenter were out at the lake this afternoon. They had just packed up many of their home furnishings so that the house could be painted during their vacation. The old paint was being burned off with a blow torch. It is believed that this was the origin of the fire, which got a start inside the siding, where the painters did not see it. Running up the walls inside, the blaze got such a headway before discovery that it was not possible to save anything from the second floor. Citizens aided the firemen and officers in removing much furniture from the lower floor. The extent of damage which is covered by insurance was not certain at press time this afternoon but indications were that the building would not be entirely destroyed, as the department soon got the blaze under control, despite its bad start and the heavy wind. Sunday noon the department was called to extinguish a blaze in a shed in the rear of the Fred Brainard residence, 315 Holbrook St. Had it not been for the patented roofing the house that, too, might have caught fire, the firemen believe. The blaze is thought to have been the result of a premature Fourth of July celebration. Mr. Brainard is a watchman for the Pennsylvania Railroad.
July 5, 1972
A 60-year-old Baldwin man died as a result of an M-80 firecracker exploding in a metal pail fun of water, which exploded the pail at a cabin on Cecilia Lake near here Tuesday. The man died when a piece of shattered pail struck him in the throat. Apparently a group of people were watching while large firecrackers were being set off. Someone allegedly dropped an M-80 into a pail filled with water. When the missile exploded, the bucket shattered, sending fragments flying. State Police at Reed City are still investigating this death. It was explained that a citation may be issued if the prosecutor finds there is sufficient evidence. It is illegal in the state of Michigan to explode fireworks without a permit.
July 5, 1997
Employees at Giant stores in Cadillac and three other Northern Michigan cities rebuffed a contract offer this week, sending representatives of their union and the owners back to the bargaining table. Voting took place among employees of stores in Cadillac, Petoskey, Traverse City and two in Alpena. The five stores have been covered by a single contract in the past, union negotiator Lewis Piercey said. Since the vote went against the contract offer, union negotiators will next meet with a committee elected by local employees. “(Then) we’ll go back to the company,” he said. “The people voted not to accept the contract, and they also voted not to strike at this time.” Piercey declined to reveal the terms of the proposed contract. “Not that the public doesn’t have a right to know,” he said. “(But) we don’t want to start bargaining in front of the public.” He said that the contract negotiations were “pretty much a normal procedure right now,” and he didn’t want to change that by revealing details. David Walton, president of the company that owns the Giant Stores, could not be reached for comment. Other officials refused to comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.