June 15, 1921
The annual hordes of mayflies descended upon Cadillac over the weekend and Saturday evening there were millions of them flying in clouds over the lakes and alighting impartially on bare necks, arms, hats and faces. The streets were strewn with the crushed bodies of the inactive insects which usually alight and remain until they die or are stepped on. The mayfly is of the group Plectoptera, also known as Ephemerida, so named from the shortness of their adult life which is only a few hours or days, most of them living but one day, though the larval stages often last from one to three years, according to works on entomology. The Plectoptera is a group of slender, delicate insects with membranous, net-veined wings. The species was formerly included in the group Neuroptera or Pseudoneuroptera, but now is usually considered a separate order. They have very short antennae, large fore wings, small hind wings or none at all and two or three slender filaments at the end of the day and are peculiar in molting once after assuming the winged form. The larvae is aquatic, usually feeding chiefly on vegetable matter. In the adult stage they eat nothing. The mayflies or fish-flies that are seen in the greater numbers are the vulgata and denia members of the family and are sometimes known as Green Drakes. They are of a very ancient type and their fossil imprints are common, occurring even in the Carboniferous formations.
June 15, 1971
Pine River and Marion school districts voters approved millages necessary to change their constituent district from the Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate District to the Wexford-Missaukee District Monday. Pine River and Marion had to vote on and approve three proposals to secure the change. Proposal one was to accept six-tenths of a mil for special education. Marion approved the proposal with a 284-169 vote, while Pine River had a 384-287 vote. Of the Pine River precincts, 57% of the LeRoy voters were in favor of the proposal, 37% of the Luther voters and 76% of the voters from Tustin. Proposal two was for three mils for vocational purposes. Marion voters approved the issue 260-195, while Pine River totaled 365-298 in favor of the proposal. LeRoy precinct voters were 55% in favor, Luther voters were 34% in favor, and Tustin voters were 73% in favor of the proposal. Proposal three for the change of constituent districts was for the districts to accept their pro rata share of a $900,000 building and site bonding for the W-M Vocational Center. Marion approved the proposal by 258-197 while Pine River voted 359-306 in favor. LeRoy voted in favor of the proposal by 52%, Luther by 34% and Tustin by 73%.
June 15, 1996
The Veterans Memorial in Cadillac's Lakeside Park is unique because it leaves nobody out. "It is different than most because it is not for a certain war," said Del Packard, vice chairman of the Veterans Memorial committee. "It represents all veterans, past, present and future." The memorial was also erected in honor of the five branches of service, Navy, Air Force, Army and Marines and the Merchant Marines. The memorial will be dedicated during a 2 p.m. ceremony Saturday. Carl T. Johnson will be the master of ceremonies and speeches will be made by Don Cornell, chairman of the memorial committee, and State Sen. George McManus and State Rep. John Gernaat. Cornell came up with the idea for the memorial three years ago. It was erected in September. A dedication ceremony scheduled for Nov. 11 last year was canceled because of a blizzard. "We picked June 15 because we didn't want to have it on Memorial Day because of all the other ceremonies," Cornell said. "We didn't want to have it on the 4th of July. We thought Flag Day, or the day after Flag Day, was perfect timing because that is what the veterans fought for." The committee estimated the cost of the memorial to be about $15,000, but after many services and materials were donated, the price was dropped to $9,000. The group continues to take donations to help pay for the upkeep of the monument. The ceremony is expected to last 45 minutes to half an hour, Cornell said. He said chairs will be set up for handicapped and others that cannot stand for that long. "We're hoping for a lot of people; it is a worthwhile cause," Cornell said.
