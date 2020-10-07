Oct. 7, 1970
Smoke, a gaping hole in the vault door and an extinguished light greeted McBain bank employees this morning when they reported for work. Investigation indicated a night time burglary of the bank by apparent professionals. Officials reported that sometime during the night, burglars had used acetylene torches to burn a large hole through the vault door to gain entry to a supply of money. The amount of the theft has not been determined. James Meyering, cashier of the McBain branch of the First National Bank of Lake City, reported that when he opened the bank at 8 o’clock this morning, he first noticed a light over the vault was out and then noticed smoke in the building and a hole in the vault door. He at once called Stuart McGregor, vice president and branch manager, and Michigan State Police. McGregor said that the main room of the bank had considerable smoke, apparently from the heat generated by the torch used to cut chunks of metal from the vault door. McGregor said that initial investigation had not indicated how the burglars gained entry to the building. He said doors and windows were apparently locked although a hinge pin was loose on one door. Officers on arrival at the scene, closed the bank and are keeping anyone expect bank employees and police officials from the premises while a thorough investigation for fingerprints and other evidence is secured. Telephones at the bank had been pulled by the burglars who left their acetylene tanks and torches at the scene. It was reported the acetylene tank was stolen from the VanderWal Garage in McBain Tuesday night along with a protection hood. The oxygen tank is reported to have been stolen Tuesday night from Ellens Farm Equipment in McBain. Two large pieces of the vault door were found in front of the vault and were so hot they were taken outside as a fire prevention precaution. Attempts are expected to be made later in the day to enter the vault after detectives have completed their work outside of the vault. The hole in the vault door, cut out with the torches, was reported to have been large enough for a good-sized man to enter and exit the vault. Several money boxes were found outside the vault but no indication of amount of money or damage inside the vault has been made public.
Oct. 7, 1995
It will take at least one more try before the Wexford County Board approves a revised contract with North Flight EMS. All commissioners want to approve some agreement with North Flight. But specifics have sent the contract back to committee for a third time. The issues are lack of county involvement in fee changes, length of the contract, and the transfer of Manton EMS property back to the county if the contract is ever broken. In addition, some commissioners were perturbed they saw changes to the contract only at the start of their meeting Wednesday. “I don’t like to get documents eight minutes before the meeting,‘ Commissioner Hubert Toupin said. “... I can’t just say, ‘Give me a blindfold and I’ll vote.’‘ After discussion at the last meeting, the contract was amended to remove a 5% cap on fee increases. Commissioner Terry Harvey said the county had worked well with North Flight in the past for rate changes, so he asked why the arrangement could not continue. Jon Wyckoff, director of North Flight EMS, responded the county still has control through a clause that allows them 90 days to renegotiate any term of the contract or sever it if an agreement cannot be reached. Rob Schultz, Wexford County EMS director, added there will be several rates in the amended contract as opposed to the flat rate the county charges now. So a person who is treated for a broken leg would be charged significantly less than a heart attack victim because the care provided would be significantly less. Now they pay the same price. “There will be a decrease in rate when this goes into effect,‘ Schultz said. “We have been billing $445 as sole provider. Now we intend to charge for services rendered.‘ All discussion and confusion was irrelevant to Commissioner Mike Bengelink, who said all issues were addressed with the 90-day option to get out of the contract. Harvey was also concerned that the contract is extended from 1998 to 2010. He does not want to be tied to the contract if North Flight was sold to another company. Wyckoff said the contract would be void if North Flight was ever sold. The contract failed in a 4-4 tie. Toupin, Reddy, Harvey and Bob Lee voted against the contract. The board will discuss the contract at a special meeting.
