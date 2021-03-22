March 22, 1931
An observance of National Child Health day of more than ordinary scope is being planned for Wexford County, according to an announcement today by Dr. S.C. Moore, county health commissioner. The observance is being planned by the health unit and the Chamber of Commerce and it is expected all civic and official agencies in the city and county will participate. National child health day is designated as May 1 but it has been decided to postpone the Cadillac observance until May 8 so as not to interfere with the plans for the scores of fishermen who annually make their pilgrimage to the trout streams on the first of May. The program as outlined tentatively includes many efforts hitherto not included in a countywide celebration. There are so many agencies interested in the welfare of the children and so many associated activities that a schedule of factors embraces nearly every organization in the city and interests almost every individual. Aside from the health aspect of the day, there will be a general stressing of education, safety and welfare. The schools of the city and county will be urged to take an active part in the arrangements, the Rotary and Exchange clubs will be invited, the Legion post, YMCA and YWCA will come in, the Boy Scouts will be given a prominent place in the day’s events, there will be displays of foodstuffs and children’s apparel in the stores, and motion pictures will be taken. A big parade is planned in which all the bands of the county and the Legion bugle corps will march to the Lincoln athletic field where games and sports will be held including a May-pole dance and folk dances. The day will end the winter’s program of health in the rural schools and the “eight-point‘ children will be grouped for photographs and prices will be awarded. The most perfect boy and girl in the county will be chosen. During the remainder of this month and all of April the arrangements will be perfected and publicity directed to getting community interests aroused in the project and the sponsors believe it will be one of the most interesting and helpful efforts ever made in this section.
March 22, 1996
One performance by a hypnotist at McBain High School will be the last. Five parents attended the McBain School Board meeting to object to a homecoming week assembly presented by a licensed hypnotherapist last month. Seven students were hypnotized in a 30-minute presentation for middle and high school students. Parents weren’t so angry about the hypnotism as about the vulnerable situation it may have placed students in. “You talk about drugs as a mind altering thing,‘ said parent Roger Perry. “I don’t know much about hypnotism, but it seems like a mind-altering thing ... Children are brought into that circumstance and it may seem innocent and funny but I want a choice in the matter.‘ Students volunteered to be hypnotized by Norm Caldwell, certified by the American Council of Hypnotist Examiners. Caldwell stuck them in his chair, told them that their hands were stuck to their heads, and “asked them who their favorite cartoon character was.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.