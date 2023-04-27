Today in history: McBain supermarket closing

April 27, 1933
The RFC relief work will be continued in May and it is expected that the money to meet the payrolls will be received in time as all applications have been made, A.L. Burridge, division engineer, said today. The widening project on the south side of Lake Cadillac will be completed in about two weeks, he stated, and the crew will then start on M-55 east of this city. All contractors in this district who have active contracts are to meet here within the next few days to make out new progress schedules so they can go ahead with their work, he said. It will be necessary for them to finance their own work for about 30 days until the money from the federal loan projects is received from Washington. All except two jobs in this district, those at Beaulah and Elberta, are federal aid projects. The state is figuring on making an arrangement to have money available for the state highway contracts, according to Mr. Burridge.
April 27, 1998
The woman gasped audibly as she finished reading the sign. Handwritten in magic marker, it announced the closing of the McBain Ashcraft’s Markets store, which opened in 1993. “It’s kind of a shocker,” said local resident Joyce Salisbury. “Not everyone can drive. It will be difficult for some people.” The new grocery store will close after conducting a clearance sale. “We have been struggling for growth at that location since we opened,” said Ashcraft’s Markets President/CEO Dan Ashcraft. “We have shown some growth, not nearly as much as we’d like to have. A lot of people from rural areas go to Cadillac. They either work there or have other business there and do their shopping in Cadillac.” Ashcraft specifically cited the projected opening of the 180,000-square-foot Meijer store in Haring Township in late summer. “We have fared OK, but when you throw a Meijer into the picture, it gets really tough. The time required to get to profitability would be prolonged to three, four, maybe five years.” The Meijer store — 16 miles away from the McBain Ashcraft’s — is expected to draw shoppers from a widespread area. “Things are going to get much tougher for independent operators in Cadillac and surrounding areas. We may be the first to go, but I don’t think we’ll be the last,” Ashcraft said. Even without Meijer, Ashcraft said, the competition was difficult. Still, he said that the McBain store’s lack of success was disappointing. “It’s very unfortunate,” he said, “but very positive to the company.” The closing will be the first time the family-owned Ashcraft’s, with nine stores operating in central and Northern Michigan, has closed a grocery store.
