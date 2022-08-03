Aug. 3, 1922
A former clown with the Barnum and Bailey circus who calls himself “By Gosh” is now in Cadillac arranging for a local talent minstrel show of children, which will be presented at the Lyric Theater next Tuesday and Wednesday. The originator and director of the juvenile minstrels has the unique title of “The Seldom Fed Minstrels” and he has made a decided hit in other cities on the Fitzpatrick-McElroy circuit. A group of 50 local boys and girls will be used in the production, which will be a jubilee fun show. The former Barnum clown is well known for his ability to work with children and has produced some exceptionally clever stunts which will be shown by the kids. “The Seldom Fed Minstrels” played in Big Rapids this week and the review of the show says they played to a capacity audience both nights and the crowd laughed from start to finish, many claiming it was the “best local talent performance ever seen here.”
Aug. 3, 1972
An armada of between 30 and 60 sailing vessels will crowd into Lake Cadillac this weekend for the Fourth Annual Michigan Inland Yachting Association All-Class Regatta. The three-race event will commence its tour over the approximately three-mile course at 10 a.m. Saturday. A second race will be run Saturday afternoon, with the final of the three races being sailed Sunday morning. The annual regatta was inaugurated in 1969 by the Cadillac-Mitchell Yacht Club. It includes competition in all classes under the sanction of the MIYA. Seventeen sailing clubs from throughout Michigan, all of which are affiliated with the North American Yacht Racing Union, the governing body of sailing competition in the United States, have been invited. The regatta will consist of fleets of various one-design classes from many of the MIYA Clubs. A minimum of four yachts of like design is required to constitute a competing fleet. Probable entries at this time include Thistles, Sidewinders, Butterflies, Snipes, Lightnings and Rebels. Cadillac-area residents will be able to watch the racing from the banks of the lake. Approximately two-thirds of the lake will be used for the events. The race course will be marked by white buoys with yellow flags mounted on top. All boats will be running in the same heats, but divided into fleets for scoring. Scoring for this regatta will be four points for the winner in a four boat race, while the second place boat will receive three points, etc. The first three boats in any fleet will also receive one and one-quarter additional points. Persons wishing to watch the racing event will be advised to keep an eye on the flag pole located on the breakwater behind the Cadillac Mitchell Yacht Club. A white flag will be hoisted at 10 minutes before race time. With just five minutes before the start, the white flag is lowered and a blue flag raised. When just 30 seconds is left before the start of the race, the blue flag comes down. At the moment of the start of the event a gun sounds and a red flag is hoisted.
Aug. 3, 1997
It was appropriate that on the day Michigan gas taxes increased 4 cents, drivers could envision where some of that money was headed. Retiring state transportation director Bob Welke officially kicked off construction of the Cadillac bypass Friday. He admitted it was a long time coming. “I know we’ve made promises and promises,” Welke said. “But this is promises kept and that’s important.” Welke stood where crews will dig in September, east of Crosby Road outside Cadillac city limits. He and state Sen. George McManus (R-Traverse City) unveiled a road sign, “Promises Kept-Build Michigan II.” The project’s $13 million first phase includes construction of three bridges from Crosby to Boon Road, what Welke called the keystone to the entire four-year project. Phase one should be completed in fall 1998. The second phase will take the bypass to Manton. The next 11.2-mile section — to the Manistee River — is estimated at $47 million, the next 18-mile section at $54 million. For members of the U.S. 131 Development Association, Friday’s announcement was 30 years in the making. John Robbins, Manton commissioner and association member, said the bypass “is for the betterment of Northern Michigan. Reducing truck traffic is important to the economy.”
