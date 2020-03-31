March 31, 1920
The Boulevard Beach Subdivision near Cadillac will be aired by the federal officials in Tennessee April 8. Felix H.H. Flynn, the first local official to expose the alleged fraudulent scheme for disposing of the lots across Lake Mitchell, will appear against C.F. Stites, agent of the Chicago promoters who have been disposing of the lots, despite protests from Cadillac. The local county clerk, who has written many letters to purchasers of this property, assuring them that it was practically valueless, is the only Michigan witness, as far as known, who will be called. The hearing of the case against Stites, who is charged with using the mails fraudulently, will be called before George H. Poole, United States Commissioner, at Memphis, Tennessee. Mayor Perry F. Powers, who recently has taken up exposure of the lot scheme, called the attention of the federal officers to the proposition. A federal inspector was in Cadillac some time ago looking into the matter. Mr. Powers has received a letter from P.J. Michel, of Memphis, one of the buyers of these lots circularized by city officials, who says he sold his lot to Charles W. Brown. The present whereabouts of Mr. Brown are unknown. Perhaps he came to Cadillac and sank in the bog where his lot is supposed to be. Sales of the Boulevard Beach Subdivision lots are very infrequent, County Clerk Flynn states. Hardly half a dozen transfers have been made of all the vast number sold in a lottery-like scheme through moving picture houses in various parts of the country. One was sold for $1, which is about the real value of the lots, Mayor Powers says. The exploiters get nearly $20 in "fees" for the lots which is said to net them a magnificent profit in addition to what they may get from the movies.
March 31, 1970
A "No Smoking" sign greets patients at the new Medical Arts Group building on Cobb Street. An open house for the medical complex is slated for 2 to 4:30 p.m. next Saturday, and most of the personnel are to be on hand to lead "guided tours," officials said. Officials also announced this week that the staff had discussed the possibility of a smoking ban for some time. It was recently decided that the opening of the new medical facility would be an appropriate time to put the ban into effect. "If anyone should start a ban on the smoking habit, it should be the medical people," business manager Robert Pranger said. He noted that besides being dangerous to one's personal health, cigarette smoke is often obnoxious to non-smokers, and is especially offensive to those who are seeking medical treatment. Smoking will be prohibited in the lounge and waiting rooms, as well as throughout the facility, Pranger said.
March 31, 1995
Hospice of Wexford-Missaukee will soon have a home for patients to come home to. Hospice plans to break ground in April or May on a six-bed Hospice Home, said Pat Spragg, program director. The residence will be located about two miles north of Boon Road, just off U.S. 131, she said. "We hope to move our first patient into the home before the end of the year," Sprague said. "That is our goal." The 2,200-square-foot home will cost about $179,000 to complete, Spragg said. "It will cost more than a regular house because it will be licensed as an adult foster care home," said. "There are some size and building requirements that we must meet. Also, all of the rooms will be private rooms. Hospice provides specialized care for patients with a limited life expectancy and offers support for their families, Spragg said. Hospice also provides bereavement services to the community. The home will be open to all terminally ill patients over the age of 18. Spragg said most of the patients are referred to Hospice of Wexford-Missaukee through discharge planners at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac. She said Hospice worked with 88 patients in 1993 and 92 patients in 1994. They expect about 100 to receive care this year.
