May 16, 1922
The first speech of the current senatorial campaign in Cadillac was delivered Saturday night when Major John G. Emery of Grand Rapids appealed for support in the Republican primaries of Sept. 12. The former commander of the American Legion proved a good speaker but the meeting was rather a frost. Less than 100 people heard the visitor talk for about half an hour and there was only perfunctory hand clapping at the finish. The group disintegrated rapidly. The apathy might have been due to several causes but it clearly was evident that either Cadillac isn’t yet interested in the senatorial campaign or has little sympathy for a candidate running principally as an anti-Newberry man. The meeting was poorly managed and the lack of effective advertising was evident in the small number of hearers the candidate was able to draw, even on Saturday night when the downtown streets were crowded. As announced, Major Emery used a magnavox machine to carry his voice, but this was not necessary as the sidewalk held all who gathered to hear him and it distracted attention, many in the crowd apparently being more curious about the machine than the views of the speaker.
May 16, 1972
The Cadillac Charter Commission Tuesday night reached agreement on about two-thirds of the general finance section of a proposed new charter. Included in the section are budget procedures, budget control, annual auditing provisions, and taxation powers and procedures. In adopting the provisions, the commission concentrated on streamlining and clarifying language used in the charter. For over an hour, the members discussed the phrase “unencumbered appropriation balance” as used in the budget control section. The meaning of the phrase, and whether it could be put into simpler language, was at the heart of the discussion. The phrase means money left over after completion of a project or at the end of the year, and it was finally decided that the phrase would be left as is ... but that a definition of it would be included in the charter. The commissioners discussed the pros and cons of a contingency fund and decided that all money spent by the city must be clearly accounted for in one or another of the various department budgets. As finally worded, the provision will read “No expenditures can be charged directly to the contingency fund. Instead, the necessary part of the appropriation for the contingency fund or similar other fund shall be transferred to the appropriate account and the expenditures then charged in such account.”
May 16, 1997
Cadillac’s NOC Industries has joined a Grand Rapids-based organization in an effort to expand services to its clients and community. NOC Industries, a non-profit corporation located in Cadillac’s Industrial Park, has provided vocational rehabilitation and vocational opportunities to persons who are disabled and disadvantaged since 1974. It serves Wexford, Missaukee and northern Osceola counties. “Becoming a Hope Network affiliate marks an expansion upon the vocational focus that NOC Industries has had over 20 years,” said Ron Andrews, NOC president. “NOC Industries will now seek to offer a continuum of service to persons who are disabled and disadvantaged which may included residential, transportation, community-based employment, training, as well as continuing NOC traditional vocational services.”
