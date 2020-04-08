April 8, 1920
Next week is to be school week, by proclamation of the governor, and Michigan ministers are asked to call the attention of the people to the serious school situation on next Sunday, April 11. The executive proclamation says: "Unusual economic conditions have affected all lines of business and all professions. There is today in Michigan, and this condition is common to all of the states, an alarming shortage of teachers and the work of our schools is consequently greatly hampered. The need of efficient teaching is fundamental and anything that interferes with the proper work of the teacher is calculated to do the commonwealth a real injury. What can be done to remedy present conditions? An educational campaign, with a special effort to enlist the interest and sympathy of the best of our young people in the cause of education, ought that a particular week be definitely set part as school week seems to me to be a most valuable one. "Therefore, I, Albert E. Sleeper, Governor of the State of Michigan, do issue this my proclamation and designate the week beginning April 11, 1920, as school week; and I urgently request the press, the pulpit, all clubs, and other social and educational organizations, to give thoughtful and earnest consideration to the problem of the supply of teachers, and to set aside some portion of that week for the discussion of this and other school problems."
April 8, 1970
Cadillac Area Public Schools voters Tuesday gave a millage issue their approval by a margin of more than two to one. The final vote, recorded in the city clerk's office by 8:15 p.m., showed 1,747 persons voting "yes" to only 822 voting "no." Tuesday's voting was far different than in 1969 when voters turned down a millage vote for school operating costs two different times and then on a third try on Aug. 19, gave approval by a much smaller margin. In August, the vote was 2,192 "yes" to 1,651, "no." Another difference was in the total number of votes cast. In August 1969, there were 3,843 votes cast compared to only 2,244 Tuesday. In Tuesday's election, every precinct gave the millage approval but by only an 8-vote margin in precinct 7 at the Forest View school area. The most favorable precinct was No. 4 where the margin was 255. The village was to review a 4.6 mill levy for one year for operating expenses of the school system. Voting was in all five Cadillac precincts as well as two to serve voters living outside of the city of Cadillac but in the larger area of the school system.
April 8, 1995
The rich yet somewhat gritty baritone voice that resonated through Tiger Stadium for years will fill a Cadillac banquet hall Thursday. Ernie Harwell will speak at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet. Harwell will photograph copies of his new book "The Babe Signed my Shoe," which will be sold at the banquet. Proceeds from the book sales will be donated to CASA WISE for an area sports arena. Non-members are welcome to attend the banquet. A social time begins at 5:45 p.m. with dinner at 6:30.
