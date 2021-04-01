April 1, 1921
Carl H. Peterson, whose resignation as city engineer took effect this morning, has accepted a position as city manager of Mount Pleasant at a salary of $3,600 a year. He was serving here for $2,100 a year. Mr. Peterson, who had intended to enter business here for himself as a professional engineer, already has so much private work lined up here that he will not be able to move to Mount Pleasant permanently before May 1, but will spend a day or two each week at his new duties until he can clear up his affairs here. The offer came unexpectedly to Mr. Peterson. Mount Pleasant officials had 15 applications for the position and he had not applied but was sent for by the Isabella County municipality when it became known that he had resigned his place here. Mr. Peterson decided to accept the place when it was made possible for him to take care of his work before assuming complete charge. Mount Pleasant has an ambitious program of public improvements which the local man will administer including a $110,000 sewer bond issue, half a mile of brick paving, half a mile of concrete streets and a large extension to the water department. Mr. Peterson, a graduate of M.A.C. has spent practically his entire life in Cadillac and he and his family have a large number of friends who wish them well in their home to be.
April 1, 1971
A special meeting of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the courthouse to discuss the county's ambulance dilemma. Chairman James Gibson said the county will somehow go into the ambulance business by the April 15 deadline established by county funeral directors. "We're not going to be shoved in a corner," he asserted, explaining that two used ambulances have been made available, one from Yearnd Funeral Home in Cadillac and one from Bostick Funeral Chapel in Manton. "And I know we can get a station wagon fixed up in three days," he added. The county was given 20 days to establish ambulance service when an announcement was made by funeral directors March 26 to the news media. The cost of providing ambulance service, the time involved, stricter regulations and the possibility of lawsuits are some of the reasons funeral directors have given for wanting to get out of the ambulance business. Gibson said he is leaning toward a "skeleton organization and on-call volunteers" for Wexford County ambulance service. Meanwhile, Louis Fivenson, American Red Cross safety instructor, suggested today in a prepared statement that a "full volunteer unit" be created. "Six municipal employees cannot provide adequate service," he said, "as that would be only two men or one unit available in any eight-hour period. Also, 15 volunteers cannot provide adequate service. Forty would be a nice amount to start with and about 140 could provide good service on a countywide basis." Fivenson proposed "a volunteer squad to provide ambulance-type transportation and to have in the beginning a light rescue capability ... There are a great number of specific ways a squad can operate," Fivenson said, "and until we call a meeting and determine the number of persons who will participate, it is difficult to establish any guidelines. In any case, immediate service will have to be provided by presently trained persons as it will require approximately 13 weeks to adequately train new personnel." Gibson indicated that a "skeleton organization" would include both regular and volunteer ambulance attendants and drivers.
April 1, 1996
The Saginaw crowd of more than 400 waiting to hear Miss America Heather Whitestone speak wasn't the largest Holly Miles ever appeared before. But it included the largest hearing-impaired audience the Cadillac woman had ever signed for — about 85 of them. It was a sign of how far Miles has come that she was asked to sign for the most famous hearing-impaired person in the country. Miles learned the visual language as a child, because both of her parents were hearing impaired. She began interpreting about 10 years ago and still signs for community services at the Cadillac Assembly of God Church. She also conducts seminars and interprets for hearing-impaired people all over Northern Michigan, in doctors’ offices, classrooms or wherever her services are needed. A Saginaw interpreter referral service familiar with her work recommended hiring her to interpret for Miss America's appearance. Miles said it was inspiring to meet Whitestone, who proved to be very personable and sensitive. Whitestone also speaks from experience about working hard to reach your dreams, she said. Whitestone rehearsed three hours a day for two years to learn the dance she performed in the Miss America talent competition.
