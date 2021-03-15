March 15, 1931
Between 50 and 60 of the unemployed men of Cadillac have been given work in the city snow removal crews this week, according to George Johnston, city manager. Not that many have worked all week, however, as the city manager shared the work instead of having a smaller permanent crew. Quite a number of streets had to be shoveled out, the snow being too deep and heavy for the plows. Today a crew was working on Paluster Street. Every state road is now open and widened out so that traffic is safe, A.L. Burridge, division engineer, said today. The pavement south from Fife Lake is practically bare. State crews are now floating the gravel roads. The county crew encountered considerable trouble on the Meauwataka Road but have now passed the worst place and expects to have it all open some time this afternoon. The other double-header outfit was working on old U.S. 131 and it was expected this would be open tonight.
March 15, 1971
Sen. John F. Toepp today notified the Evening News that he was in “100 per cent‘ agreement with the women of McBain Woman’s Club who publicly opposed the condition of the State Capitol. In an article Friday, the women said the building looked run-down and dirty. The women had made a tour of the Capitol Wednesday as part of Legislation Day for the State Federation of Women’s Clubs. In the article, they discussed unclean conditions and stressed preservation of the facilities as a part of Michigan history. Toepp said he had contacted Mrs. William Houston, club president, to tell her he was “in complete agreement and was thankful someone else was opposed to the condition of the Capitol, too.‘ “I, and Sen. Stanley F. Rozycki of Detroit, have brought up this same issue before. I think it’s deplorable. There’s no reason the Capitol can’t be kept immaculate for visitors.‘ “I’m glad someone else has voiced their opinion on the situation, and I plan to present the article at the State Senate meeting Monday to put it on record,‘ Toepp said. Toepp said some of the present problems were caused by remodeling and need of greater staff efficiency, but he added, “It’s been that way for years.‘ Toepp said he did not think the condition at the Capitol was necessarily to press construction of a new building.
March 15, 1996
Sooner or later, the Cadillac area may have another large retail option. Retail giant Meijer, Inc., has bought an option on about 30 acres on the northeast corner of U.S. 131 and 34 Road with the intent of building a 180,000 square foot store at the location. But, even senior members of Meijer’s real estate division don’t know when construction will begin. “We bought the property with the intent of doing what we do, building a store,‘ said Mike Kinstle, a senior real estate representative. “But, we’re not on a firm schedule right now. It could be anytime.‘ While Kinstle said Meijer’s almost always builds on property they buy for that intent, there have been exceptions. “We bought property in Acme with the intent of building, but it didn’t happen,‘ he said. “Now we are looking to sell that property.‘ As proposed, the Cadillac store would be the 102nd in the Meijer chain, all of which feature grocery and general merchandise items with a combined check-out area. Cadillac’s store would be 24,000 square feet bigger than the chain’s current location in Traverse City, and would include a separate gas station/convenience store on the corner of U.S. 131 and Boon Road, said Kinstle. “We looked at Cadillac before, but it wasn’t a big enough market for one of our stores,‘ he said. “We now believe it is.‘ He said the retailer has no qualms about being across the street from Wal-Mart. “We chose to build on the north end of town because it is the best place to serve the market we are looking to serve,‘ Kinstle said. “And, that is where we could find the land we were looking for.‘ He said the project is not contingent on the U.S. 131 bypass being completed, nor will the bypass take land proposed for the store’s location. “The bypass will affect us by the widening of Boon Road, but we are planning for that,‘ he said. The proposed building site is already zoned appropriately for Meijer, said Kinstle, and the approval the retailer received from Haring Township’s planning commission on the site plan was what the business needed to proceed. Township planning commission member Gary Hagen said he has heard no opposition to Meijer’s building at the location. “The spot is an ideal location for the store,‘ said Hagen. “It’s the kind of stuff we like to do — place a store like this where it will not affect the home real estate market. You have to go quite a ways in any direction before you come to a house.‘
