March 31, 1931
The recent recommendations of the civic department of the Chamber of Commerce as communicated to and affirmed by the board of directors of that body were passed on to the city commission at the regular meeting Monday evening and referred to the ways and means committee and city manager for disposition. These recommendations included a proposal that the vacant plot at the southwest corner of Granite and Wood streets be beautified and clay tennis courts be built thereon; that five shuffleboard courts and several horseshoe courts be constructed in the city park; that the fountain be repaired and kept running; that the hedge be trimmed and that several tables, marked for checkers, be set up in the band stand. A communication from the Michigan Municipal League called attention to the dangerous provisions of House Bill 298 sponsored by Rep. Culver. The letter said the bill was a most serious threat to municipal government. The commission instructed the clerk to write to Sen. A.J. Engel and Rep. Earl McNitt asking them to oppose this bill. Permission was granted to Fred Brower to erect an electric sign.
March 31, 1971
Mrs. Norman (Edith) Soles has been a policewoman with the Cadillac Police Dept. for 15 years. She worked prior to that for the city manager and the water department, beginning in September, 1951. Her primary job is dispatching police cars, answering telephone calls, handling parking meter tickets and preparing various reports. She also assists in handling female prisoners. The job is "different," she said. "When the phone rings or the door opens, you never know what it's going to be..." She recalled that once a woman was brought into the police station on a suspicion of shoplifting. In searching her, Mrs. Soles asked the woman to remove a sweater. The woman protested but finally took it off. She had another sweater underneath it. Another time, an injured man came into the station. He had been in a car-train crash. He wanted to use the telephone. There was also an embarrassing incident. Seems like the Civil Defense "alert" button was desk-high near the telephone at her desk a few years ago. She hit it accidentally. It was about 10:30 at night in the summertime when the siren atop city hall began squawking its penetrating sound around the city. And it wouldn't turn off. It's automatic. It lasted for three minutes. "There were a lot of telephone calls, and the firemen came rushing in," she recalled. About an hour later, when everything had settled down, a man came in who was quite irritated and demanded to know what was going on. "He had been in his storm shelter for an hour," Mrs. Soles explained. Today, the alert button is about five feet above the floor and is covered with a removable screen protector.
March 31, 1996
An upcoming public hearing on a Meijer's gas station permit does not mean the retail giant is closer to building in Haring Township. The hearing is just a loose end left after Meijer's site plan for a retail store was approved by the Haring Township Planning Commission earlier this month, said Ed June, Haring plan administrator. The gas station and convenience store part of the project takes a public hearing on a special use permit. “There’s nothing new being proposed at this time,‘ said Mike Kinstle of Meijer’s real estate division. Mejier’s has not yet purchased the property northeast of the intersection of Boon Road and U.S. 131, Kinstle said, but has a contract to purchase it contingent on several items. One of those was approval of a site plan, which the township planning board completed after a public hearing earlier this month. June said there was not enough time before the hearing to publish the required notice to all property owners within 300 feet of the proposed gas station. “I don’t see a whole lot of opposition to this,‘ he said. “The only reason we need the hearing is it is not a use by right under the zoning in that area.‘ The planning commission could place conditions on its approval, such as requiring landscaping. June said he didn’t think the commission would place conditions, as Meijer’s has “bent over backwards to cooperate,‘ with the township. “Meijer’s doesn’t build from one end of their land to the other, they put in some greenery so it looks right,‘ June said. A special use permit is valid for only one year, but like a building can be renewed for a $1 fee without another public hearing. Meijer’s has not asked for a building permit for any part of its project, June said. Once the township approves the project, Meijer’s would apply for a building permit from the county, said county building inspector Dan Jones. Part of that process would include a plan review, that would probably take three to four weeks for a building that size, he said.
