June 3, 1970
Reasons that materials and supplies for the Cadillac Area Public Schools are purchased from companies outside the district were discussed during Tuesday night's meeting of the Cadillac Retail Merchants Association. A letter was read from Supt. William D. Smith in answer to recent inquiries from the retail association regarding CAPS policy for purchasing and offering opportunities for local bids. Smith assured the merchants that it is the board's policy to purchase locally when it can receive the same quality and price range of supplies as outside the district. Smith contended that only 43% of the system's finances come from within the district, in a reply to the Retail Association's claim that much of the support for the CAPS system comes from the local merchants. Members of the group, however, noted specific instances when items, such as the carpeting for Kenwood School, were purchased without providing local merchants an opportunity to bid, a spokesman said. The band testing program of CAPS was also questioned. A member claimed that an outside firm conducts the testing, rather than local qualified persons, and instruments from that company are sanctioned by the CAPS system and do not offer rentals which would be available through local merchants, according to the spokesman. It was decided to arrange a meeting of representatives of the association with school officials to discuss questions. In other action, further investigation was slated for financing and purchasing Christmas decorations for the city. Letters are to be sent to retail merchants requesting that they join in purchasing the decorations. Robert Jones, manager of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, reported recent industrial growth and prospective new industries for Cadillac. Members of the association are to be contacted soon for orders on promotional items for the Carnival Capers sidewalk sale slated for Aug. 5.
June 3, 1995
A registered nurse has left Mercy Hospital in Cadillac and another has been disciplined in the wake of a recent patient death. The hospital also faces a probable visit from a representative of its accrediting agency, an agency spokesperson said, while awaiting the results of another recent inspection. "One employee is no longer with the hospital," said Shari Spoelman, the hospital's community relations director. "Another employee has received an appropriate disciplinary action." Those actions stem from the ongoing investigation of the May 23 death of a 54-year-old Cadillac woman. Hospital officials said the woman was apparently administered the wrong dose of a medication used to decrease blood pressure. Spoelman said hospital policy is not to reveal the names of physicians or employees involved in incidents at the hospital, and she could not disclose what disciplinary action was taken. The death was deemed accidental but evidence is still being evaluated. "Interviews of hospital personnel and physicians and a review of the patient's medical records have been referred to the hospital medical staff's credentials committee in accordance with the medical staff bylaws," she said in a prepared statement. "The credentials committee will perform an evaluation of this patient's medical care." The results of the internal investigation have also been sent to "all appropriate agencies," she said, including the state Department of Public Health; state Department of Commerce, Division of Health Care and the Joint Committee on the Accreditation of Health Care Organizations.
