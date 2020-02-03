Feb. 3, 1970
Temperatures plunging from near-record highs Sunday to a record low for the city today, caused extremely slippery road conditions and several school closings in the area. From a high of 43 degrees Sunday afternoon, according to the official city reading, the mercury dropped more than 50 degrees setting another record low for the area with a -16 early this morning. Previous recorded low for the city on this date was in 1945 when it was 13 degrees below zero. Cadillac Area Public Schools, McBain Public Schools and Lake City Area Schools dismissed about 2 p.m. Monday when snowfall and high winds caused increasing slippery county road conditions. Buckley Area School and Mesick Consolidated Schools were shut down for the day because of road conditions, and Buckley officials reported the possibility of shutting down again this afternoon because of continued snowfall and poor visibility in that area. All schools in the area, with the exception of the Tri-County Handicapped Children’s Training Center programs, were back in session today, but Wexford County Road Commission officials reported still “generally slippery‘ county roads.
Feb. 3, 1995
A jury has dismissed a lawsuit involving three well-known Cadillac figures, after a business deal went sour. Charles and John Winn filed the lawsuit against Leo Dunbar, downstate businessman Istvan Rosza and company Linko Enterprises over an oil well they invested in in 1990. The Winns sought return of $78,000 they invested in the well, which was said to represent 25% of the cost of drilling it. The well turned out dry. Among a long list of claims, they lawsuit contended that Dunbar and Rosza made false statements about the likelihood of striking oil that led the Winns to invest in the well. One defense contention was that all of the parties were just caught up in the excitement of making a possible oil strike. The drilling of a successful deep oil well in Clare County just before this project fueled that excitement, said David McCurdy, Dunbar’s defense attorney. After hearing three days of sometimes technical testimony and detailed jury instructions, a majority of the jury voted that neither Dunbar nor Rosza made false representations to the Winns. The jury also decided that the Winns agreed to invest in the well, even if just verbally, in January 1990. That date was important because the lawsuit was filed in March 1993. Since the jury found that the deal was sealed more than three years before that date, and that there was no false representation involved, the statute of limitations applied and the rest of the lawsuit was dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.