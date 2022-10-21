Today in history: Mercy Hospital keeps up with the times

Oct. 21, 1932
Two robberies were reported to the police department this morning, one a house and the other a Mitchell Street business place. The Moutsatson confectionery store on South Mitchell Street was entered between the closing hours last evening and the opening hours this morning, according to George Moutsatson, owner of the business, who reported the robbery to the police department. Mr. Moutsatson said that when he closed the store last evening the safe was locked and this morning when it was unlocked bills of one, five and 10 dollar denominations amounting to $193 were missing, also a check for five dollars, signed by Mrs. H. Henning and made out to cash. Mr. Moutsatson and Dan Levin, chief of police, inspected the building this morning and they found no broken windows or doors and the basement appeared in order. Dr. J.F. Carol, administrator of the James Rummer estate, reported to police department this morning that the Rummer home, 704 North Mitchell St., had been entered and several articles taken. The home is looked over about once a week by Dr. Carrow to see that everything is in order. He reported that one week ago when he was in the home everything was all right and it is believed the robbery was committed within the past few days. Entrance was made through a rear door.
Oct. 21, 1972
Mercy Hospital of Cadillac, often in the news, second largest hospital in northern Michigan, is slated to change with the times. In addition to the new departments already introduced by Administrator, Sister Mary Ricardo RSM, plans are being made for hospital expansion. Because of four per cent population increases in the service area and the advent of Medicare and Medicaid, expansion plans have been updated to increase service beyond that already offered by the newer departments, nuclear medicine, respiratory therapy and intensive care unit. Central Supply has expanded its operations for more efficiency. Since the arrival of Sister Ricardo, Mercy has undergone extensive construction and renovation. In addition to rebuilding and modernizing the emergency room, the laboratory, the X-ray department, the physical therapy, pharmacy, surgical and obstetrical departments, Sister Ricardo introduced the department of nuclear medicine. The real application of nuclear medicine has been developed in the last 10 years. It was a relatively new field when the department was planned in February 1968. Elmer Johnson, chief radiological technologist, explained the main piece of equipment in the nuclear medicine department. The Magnascanner, called a scanner, checks organs by using nuclear isotopes. Johnson once called the scanner “a miracle of electronics.”
Oct. 21, 1997
Some city council members believe that blocking demolition of a downtown building would be doing no favor to a community-spirited Manton resident who hoped to move her outreach service there. The council voted 3-2 against Jay Thiebaut’s motion to forestall demolition proceedings on the property commonly known as the Brasseur Building, 310-316 S. Mitchell St., at Monday’s regular meeting. Cedar resident Scott Flaska, president of Solon Inc., the building’s owner, appeared before the council to ask for an extension and review before bids for demolition were sought. He was accompanied at the podium by prospective tenant Lori Leeuw, who has operated the Hope Chest at 120 S. Mitchell, Cadillac, since April. Leeuw provides maternity clothing and essentials for young women in need. She said that donations and local demand have grown so much that she needs a minimum of 3,000 square feet of building space. Leeuw told the council that she had contacted an architect to evaluate the building. She said that, thorough her contacts in social services, she would be able to obtain the volunteer labor necessary to make renovation feasible. The council, while expressing support for her cause, remained skeptical on the plan. Added to concerns over water damage, etc., were concerns over environmental problems. Two tanks from a gas station that had occupied the site remain in the ground.
