Today in history: Mercy Hospital receives state-of-the art brain scanning equipment

March 15, 1933
Highway work on projects sponsored through the RFC are being continued, A.L. Burridge, division engineer, said today. As soon as word is received that the March allotment has been allowed the force will be increased proportionately to take care that all March money goes for labor, he said. The contractor on M-55 is still working with a force of 19 men on grading but owing to the bank situation it has been necessary for the men to wait for their pay, according to Mr. Burridge.
March 15, 1973
The first encephalograph equipment was installed this week in Mercy Hospital and was first put to use Tuesday on a patient. The electro-encephalograph is a Swedish product and the echo-encephalograph is a German product, according to Dr. E. Adams Daneman of Atlanta, Georgia, who was here Tuesday in charge of installation. The electro-encephalograph reads brain waves and the echo equipment provides a picture of the placement of the brain inside the skull. Any abnormality on the picture from the echo machine indicates some type of irregularity in the brain’s position. Dr. Daneman said the echo equipment can indicate pressure on the brain from tumor, clots, abscesses and any other foreign growth inside the skull. The brain wave reading facility is useful in detecting epilepsy and can determine what type of epilepsy is present to the degree the attending physician can know what medication to prescribe. The brain wave reader can also determine if there is a sufficient supply of blood reaching the brain. The electro and echo encephalograph machines are “mutually complimentary,” Dr. Daneman said. Their functions coordinate to give a complete picture of a patient’s brain activity.
March 15, 1998
The Clam Lake corridor and south entrance to Cadillac on U.S. 131 offer one of the area’s prime development opportunities. So it was nearly a no-brainer for executives at Cadillac’s Wilcox Associates when such a real estate venture became available. A partnership representing the engineering, surveying and environmental services firm bought the former Kysor Industrial headquarters Wednesday. A purchase price was not disclosed. The property was listed at $1.2 million. Wilcox’s current location is one mile north of the 115-acre site. Richard Wilcox, president and chief operating officer, said future land development is likely. “We don’t have immediate plans but any development will definitely not impede the appearance of how it looks now,” he said, referring to established businesses and highway setback. Wilcox is also a member of Clam Lake’s Downtown Development Authority. Wilcox, Jerry Wilcox and Roxanne Hunter comprise the core of Grandview Technical Partners, the partnership behind the deal. Future land plans might mean a high-tech industrial park, businesses that complement Wilcox’s services.
