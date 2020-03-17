March 17, 1920
This village is just awakening to the economic crisis it is facing with the winding up of the affairs of the Bank of Mesick, which has gone into the hands of a receiver. Many local merchants have a great proportion of their capital tied up in the institution and their plight is all the more bitter because the local Wexford County institution is said to have been making money. It was brought down, however, by the heavy burdens of the Manistee County bank of Copemish. Several townships, school districts and other public enterprises have their funds tied up in the voluntary closings and this corner of the county is hard hit indeed. Scores of farmers have their working capital as well as their savings in the local bank and will be hard pushed to get seeding ends this spring. The disaster, long a shadow over the community against which hopes bravely held out, has brought a heavy cloud of despondency to some. The present owners themselves, blameless as far as mismanagement, apparently feel even worse than their customers. In fact some are broken in health over the worry of the last months. That the trouble now confronting the two banks, whose suspension was announced last week, is not due to mismanagement on the part of the present owners but to highly improper methods of their predecessors in charge of the two banks appears to be the general impression of those conversant with affairs. At a meeting of creditor banks and members of the insolvent banking firm held in Cadillac last week the situation was fully discussed and the creditor banks represented offered further assistance if in the judgment of the firm the situation could be saved thereby. Members of the firm present determined that further assistance, even though available, would not solve the problem and determined to suspend business and close the banks, pending the appointment of the Michigan Trust Company as receiver, in which action the creditor banks concurred.
March 17, 1970
Studies were started Monday to determine the most efficient and effective methods of removing phosphorus from Cadillac's sanitary waste. A report on the studies was given to the Cadillac City Commission Monday evening by Don Mason, City Manager. He said a plant scale pilot test is being made in the sewage treatment plant along guidelines recommended by the city's consulting engineering firm. Cadillac, along with other Michigan cities, is under order by state officials to reduce the phosphate level of discharge from sewage treatment plants. Mason said current tests are initially using 1,500 to 2,000 pounds of slacked lime per day fed into the system upstream. If this method does not prove satisfactory, the city would then try using ferric chloride and-or in combination with a polymer. The commission was told that these tests will probably take a month before the city has obtained the desired results because they will represent the basis for the ultimate design and modification of the existing plant to reduce the phosphate level to 80% removal and handle the increased volume of sludge that will be created. Mason said the testing process represents another stage in the city's total development of the plant and extension of sanitary sewers. He said at this stage it is too early to determine the additional operating expenses that will be involved. He stressed that additional costs are involved that cannot be absorbed within the existing rate structure. January 1971 was set as the estimated date when it probably will be necessary to increase rates. In Mason's report, it was pointed out that the city is developing a master sewer plan and regional development plan.
