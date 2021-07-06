July 6, 1921
Two drowns were chalked up in Wexford County on the Fourth. Police today are searching Lake Cadillac for the body of John Larson, believed to have drowned Monday night, and George Cavanaugh of McBain, drowned in the Pine River. The Cavanaugh family were picnicking and fishing on the Fourth. The fatality occurred at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The body was brought to Cadillac but funeral arrangements have not yet been made. The widow and two children survive. No fatalities or serious injuries aside from the drownings were reported in Cadillac but there were two bad automobile accidents near Traverse City over the weekend. The Mackinaw Trail carried its peak load of motorists to northern resorts over the holiday weekend. The traffic has been increasing steadily and the last two weeks has seen a steady stream of cars passing north. Police reported no arrests for drinking, an unusual holiday record, and also no fireworks outrages. The firemen had three alarms over the weekend, which was a good record for the Fourth considering the weather. Saturday afternoon there was a blaze on Sunnyside farm on the South Boulevard, originating from an engine spark. The department saved the barn, a considerable area of grass having burned over. Sunday noon the Ann Arbor trains started a grass fire in the southeast sections of the city which required attention. Sunday afternoon firecrackers caused a blaze at 817 Cotey St. which started under the porch and did $100 damage. Cadillac had no organized celebration but the national colors were displayed generously and the small boy had his fun with fireworks. The rain took a toll on the Odd Fellows picnic and other family groups around the boulevard and at the local resorts, all of which were crowded. Those who drove a little farther away escaped the storm, however. Local visitors to nearby cities which advertised celebrations report that there was little of an entertaining nature provided. Traverse City drew almost as many visitors as did Manistee, where the Acme played, and Petoskey, where two local boxers were on the card. Several Cadillac motoring parties which visited nearby cities to see a "celebration" motored back in the afternoon, failing to find any particular entertainment, and spent the evening at local resorts.
July 6, 1971
Bill 365 passed in the State Senate Wednesday and continued to the House, where, if passed, it will cut the 59 intermediate school districts in Michigan to number between 15 and 25. The bill was said to be a part of Gov. William Milliken's education reform program. The bill would authorize the governor to appoint a seven-man committee to come up with a plan for consolidating the districts, it was reported. The plan was reported to be due in the legislature for rejection or approval by the House and Senate by January, 1973. The reorganization bill would include questions of local district size and wealth and would specify that no local district be split, officials said. The reorganization was said to be designed to make larger districts with more capabilities. Sherman Martin, Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate District superintendent, said, "I object to the idea that all big intermediate districts are good and all small intermediate districts are bad. In our case, the reorganization would not be good for us. We've got a lot of things going for us — we're working together and getting things done. Our constituents have similar interests while, with reorganization, a larger group will have more trouble working together." Martin went on to say that he thought problems would be created if areas with different financial situations are combined. "What do you do if your area has a vocational millage or special education millage and is affiliated with districts which do not have these things?" he asked.
July 6, 1996
When Jim Staggs woke up for a late-night snack one blustery winter night, he never dreamed it would take him down slick roads in pursuit of thieves, much less land him an award for his efforts. Staggs was honored this week with the Michigan State Police Distinguished Citizen Award at the Mesick Amoco station for spotting two thieves Feb. 20, 1995. Staggs was in his kitchen about 1 a.m. making peanut butter toast when he heard noise across the street at the gas station, located at the corner of M-115 and M-37. He watched from his carport and listened for at least 20 minutes, trying to figure out what was going on. "When I saw them carrying stuff across the road to their car, I knew it was time to find Trooper King," he said. Staggs found Dan King, off-duty trooper with the Michigan State Police Manistee post who lived in a house just north of Staggs'. The two went to the store first to confirm that it had been broken into. Then they took off in King's car to follow the thieves west on M-115. King drove while Staggs used a cellular phone to call central dispatch and seek help. They only followed the thieves' vehicle a few miles when they found it stuck in a ditch after sliding out of control on the slippery road. The thieves were pitching merchandise out of windows. King stopped them and help soon came along to take the suspected thieves to jail. The two Wexford County residents were charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny. Staggs was "paramount to the successful apprehension of these two criminals," Manistee post commander Lt. Phil Ackley wrote in recommending Staggs for the award. "Due to Mr. Staggs' willingness, this crime and these criminals did not go undetected," wrote Capt. Tim Baker in his recommendation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.