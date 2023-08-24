Today in history: Mesick opens $7.6 million high school today

Aug. 24, 1923
Harold Labbe, 121 Marble Street, proprietor of a soft drink and lunch parlor, made another ineffectual attempt to secure a city license to operate a pool room in his present place of business, his application being denied at the meeting of the city commission Monday night by a vote 3-2. Those voting in favor of a motion made by Commissioner A.J. Harvey to deny the application were Commissioners Harvey and Watson and Mayor Johnston, with Commissioners Reiser and Given voting against the motion. The application marked Labbe’s fourth attempt to secure a license, it is said, following alleged difficulties with the local police, who have twice arrested him on charges of violating the prohibition laws and twice on counts of permitting minors to inhabit his pool room. Jim Flynn made a plea for acceptance of the application by the commission. Flynn told the commission that he believed Labbe intended to “go straight” and that he would never have appeared before the city solons in such a role, were he not convinced of the applicant’s sincerity. Flynn told of Labbe’s devotion to his mother and his loyalty to his friends, even stating that the latter had aided him and it was to repay these obligations that he was pleading for Labbe on this occasion. The commission was also told that the billiard room was not alone responsible for present day evils among the youths. Flynn quoted an instance where he secured the release of a young lad from the county jail where he had been lodged after local authorities were said to have taken a bottle of liquor from his possession. This lad, claimed Flynn, asserted that whiskey was responsible for his present plight, where before he had been content to confine his recreational pursuits to an occasional game of pocket billiards and a motion picture. The vote on the motion to bar the application was taken directly after Flynn’s appeal and with four votes in, resulting in a tie, Mayor Johnston cast the deciding ballot against Labbe.
Aug. 24, 1973
Construction of a 50-unit low income housing project in Cadillac is expected to begin early next week. Cadillac Housing Commission Executive Director Mrs. Willard Wilcox today said necessary documents were signed this week allowing the developer, A.H.B. Associates of Battle Creek, to begin work. Completion date for the federally funded $1,069,530 project is scheduled 10 months after groundbreaking. Some units are expected to be completed and occupied prior to that date, however, Mrs. Wilcox said. The facility, financed through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, will include 11 buildings on eight acres bordering Leeson Avenue between Arthur and West Divisions streets. Ten one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, 18 three-bedroom units and two four-bedroom units are planned. The low income housing project is the second in Cadillac totally financed by the federal government. Kirtland Terrace, a 75-unit, seven-seven story high-rise building, was completed more than three years ago.
Aug. 24, 1998
When Mesick High School students arrive at their high school today for the first day of classes, they’ll step into a facility equipped for the 21st Century. The $7.6 million facility, built in 16 months, is completely hooked up for computer access and distance learning capabilities, so that students in every classroom can research assignments through the internet and complete homework. “Each instructor has a laptop that they can put a disk in and take work home,” said Mark Krell, assistant principal. Two computer labs are available for language arts and other research, while the counseling center offers computers to enable students to search for information on colleges and a chance to eventually enroll in the college of their choice electronically. “The teachers’ break room is set up so they can plug online from there or from their office,” said principal Tom DePuit. A full-size band room offers an acoustically-sound area for rehearsal, while the shop area has all-new equipment and a pneumatic spray room. A new feature is a commons area that students will use during lunch hour, with the school employing a closed-campus concept for the first time. The commons is equipped with lighting and will have a stage area for different presentations. Video monitors will show scrolling information for students and staff, as well as showing highlights of athletic events and other student activities. The millage for the new building was passed in February 1997, and ground was broken in April of that year. The concrete foundation was laid last summer.
