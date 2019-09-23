Sept. 23, 1919
Joseph Clark, the Yuma farmer arrested for horse whipping Russell Walker, the 9-year-old boy from the State Public School at Coldwater, has been bound over to Circuit Court. J.E. Milington in Recorder’s Court held Clark under $1,000 bail to the November term on the charge of cruelty to children, a felony. Clark waved examination when his hearing was resumed late Monday afternoon. He succeeded in getting an attorney. Sheriff Arthur Christoffersen will today turn the Walker boy over to W.W. Hodges, the county agent. Mr. Hodges and other county officials who have taken a sympathetic interest in the case of the homeless waif, will try and find a good home in Cadillac for the little fellow, who is a most likable chap. The prosecuting attorney, William H. Yearnd, has had a photograph of the boy’s wounds taken for use in the case at the November term if Clark decides to plead not guilty.
Sept. 23, 1969
Not only are the Jewett triplets, born Friday, “one in x-million‘ on the statistics chart, they are also making clinical history and are the first triplets ever born in Osteopathic Hospital at Traverse City. The infants, Bette Leigh, 4 pounds 14.5 ounces, Bonnie Leigh, 5 pounds 0.5 ounce, and Brad Leigh, 5 pounds 7.25 ounces, were born Friday afternoon to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Jewett of Mesick. They have three older sisters and a brother at home on a farm just outside the village of Mesick. Mrs. Jewett, 33, has a serious Rh negative blood factor, hospital authorities said, but the children are “doing unexpectedly well,‘ requiring no massive blood transfusions commonly needed in other similar births where the Rh factor is present. This fact will make clinical history, it is so rare, a hospital spokesman said today. Dr. Ellsworth D. Hanes, of the hospital staff, said “The chances of having Rh negative triplets are so astronomical as to be one in x-million cases.‘ The babies were still in incubators today and all, including the mother, were reported to be doing very well. Osteopathic Hospital opened in 1947 on Bay Street and is now on Munson at Airport Road in Traverse City. One spokesman at the hospital today said these are the third set of triplets born in Traverse City in a 30-to-40 year period. The last set was born about 10 years ago in Munson Medical Center.
Sept. 23, 1994
Reports of gang activity in Cadillac are turning out to be more rumor than rumble. Groups of youth calling themselves gang members have been reported, but there has been no evidence of full-scale street gangs, said Cadillac Community Services Officer Matt Wohlfeill. “We have a couple of groups of kids that were hanging together under the facade of a gang,‘ Wohlfeill said. “We have a group wearing blue bandannas and saying they are Crypts, or something. And we have some kids wearing red bandannas saying they are a gang.‘ But Wohlfeill said there are few if any signs of gang activity in the area. “There are a lot of people saying gangs are terrorizing downtown. That is just not happening,‘ he said. “The rumors are getting out of hand. We have had a few minor incidents where a few of these individuals were involved on a minor scale.‘ Cadillac High School Principal Tom Jobson said he has not seen any overt gang activity but said there are signs. “There is evidence of some students attempting to wear clothes,‘ Jobson said. “We have two groups trying to tie into the national groups of Bloods and Crypts. How many true members there are, I don’t know.‘
