May 25, 1922
LOST — One rabbit’s foot. Finder please return to Coach Chester L. Brewer, M.A.C., East Lansing, or to W.F. Johnston, county farm agent, Court House Cadillac. This might run as a classified advertisement but it is such an interesting yarn that it was decided to put it on the front page. The missing pedal extremity of the mythical bunny disappeared at Kalamazoo last Saturday when the Kalamazoo Normal baseball team nosed out the Michigan Aggies, 11 to 10, in a 14-inning battle. “Fred” Johnston, local farm agent, was spending a week in Southwestern Michigan and he motored 44 miles to see his alma mater meet Coach Spaulding’s nine. The Farmers put up a game fight but they finally lost. It was the first time in three decades that Mr. Johnston had seen an M.A.C. football, basketball or baseball team go down to defeat. The good luck of Mr. Johnston’s presence was well known at Lansing where the Aggie camp was always confident when he showed up. At a pep meeting before a South Dakota football game a year or two ago Mr. Johnston was dragged to the platform by Coach Brewer as a speaker, owing to the well known record of victories which Lansing teams had made whenever he had been on hand. This test was survived by Mr. Johnston’s rabbit foot, despite the fact that the Aggies were rather weak that year, and the invaders from the Northwest were big favorites to win. The fact that the old grad had never seen an Aggie team beaten in more than 30 years made a hit with the students, and seemed to tickle the team, also. The first victory the Aggies ever scored over Michigan in any sport, a baseball game in 1888, was witnessed by Mr. Johnston. The senior class at Lansing, which wore silk hats, threw them in the air and then kicked them to pieces on the field after the game, he said, in one of the first big athletic celebrations ever staged on the beautiful East Lansing campus.May 25, 1972
Michigan Consolidated Gas Co. has started a project to replace and renew about 2,000 feet of cast iron main on Mitchell Street in Cadillac. David DeBoer, area manager, said this project is part of a program to replace all cast iron mains in the city with new plastic and steel mains. The 1972 plans call for the replacement of the existing main in Mitchell Street between the D.T. and I. Railroad south of Howard Street to Chapin Street and between River Street and Bremer Street, DeBoer said. The balance of the existing main in Mitchell Street between Bremer and Chapin streets will be replaced at some later date and time with the least inconvenience to the public and commercial establishments along Mitchell Street, he added. The company had originally planned on replacing all of the cast iron main in Mitchell Street and this information had been relayed to the Cadillac City Commission last week. However, the company has since revised its plans and will not renew the central downtown area at this time, DeBoer said. DeBoer said the work planned for 1972 will be done in sections so that there will be a minimum of inconvenience to the public and to the company’s customers. Four-inch mains to be installed in 1972 will be under the sidewalks or in tree lawn areas and will not be installed in parking or traffic lanes as originally reported. While DeBoer estimated the project would be completed in four weeks, he said weather and other unforeseen problems might delay the project slightly. Contractor for the project is the U and I Construction Company of Remus.
May 25, 1992
An average gallon of gas price of $1.19 is one good reason to take a trip this summer. According to AAA Michigan, on Memorial Weekend alone, nearly two million Michiganians plans to travel. In the Cadillac area, Memorial weekend plans have brought in a number of tourists from around the state. “The hotels quickly filled up and Saturday night is pretty much filled around the city,” said Carol Potter, executive director of the Cadillac Area Visitors’ Bureau. Potter said a weekend full of activities and events on Monday as well, such as the Memorial Day parade, the Stride for Strive run and the Cadillac Evening News Track Meet, will hopefully sway tourists into staying Sunday night as well. “All our activities are a good way to kick off the summer,” Potter said. “People have a lot of stuff to do in the area.” The Visitors’ Bureau believes that those who came for winter entertainment, such as skiing and snowmobiling, will be back this summer for golfing, boating and fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.