Dec. 23, 1921
The fight to keep Michigan and the country dry will only last a few more years. This statement made by W.V. Waltman, superintendent of the Michigan Anti-Saloon League, doesn’t mean that the “drys” are throwing up the damp sponge and are to retreat with their fighting strength gone at the termination of the half decade. Instead, the “wets” who are making all the noise and making the markets for bootlegging operations will be out of the arena in that length of time. “The green whiskey which is being imported and the various home concoctions which now form the sole remnant of the old saloon days, will have the noisy ones killed inside of five years,” said Mr. Waltman in explaining his assertion. “Eight out of 10 in Michigan are pretty well satisfied to have grocers and shoe stores where the rum shops used to be,” continues Mr. Waltman. “Of the other two, one is a half-hearted ‘wet’ and the tenth is a ‘noisy wet’ who wants the lid lifted for his own selfish reasons. He is the man making all the fuss, who is yelling about liberties from the house-tops and is making the illicit liquor traffic, directly or indirectly. And he is the man who will last about five years at the most on his present ‘hootch’ diet.”
Dec. 23, 1971
Darwin Norman, 38, Burdell Township supervisor for the past 13 months, submitted his resignation to the township board Wednesday during a special meeting. Norman’s letter of resignation said, “Because of the discriminatory and very high assessment projected for the 1972 tax year (100 per cent and plus) on timber cutover property in Osceola County by the county equalization director, I will not continue as assessing officer in Burdell Township.” After he read his resignation, Norman commented, “This isn’t a nice thing to do to you people but I feel justified.” Norman said he had asked the equalization director, Dorman Elder of Evart, why the increase had been concentrated on timber cutover land and was told that the value of this kind of property had gone up this much and the State Tax Commission wanted the increases assessed.
Dec. 23, 1996
The U.S. 131 Cadillac bypass is possible without a gas tax increase, said State Senator Bill Schuette. Schuette, a Republican who represents the 35th District that includes Lake and Osceola counties, gave a review and a look forward of happenings in the state Senate. Earlier this summer Michigan Department of Transportation board chairman Barton LaBelle said the Cadillac bypass would not be constructed unless there was an increase in the state’s gas tax. “No, I don’t agree,” Schuette said. “Bart and I are good friends ... Bart and I aren’t locking horns. I think from the Legislature’s point of view, an immediate gas tax is not the way to go.” There is a 50-50 chance of a gas tax increase passing, the Midland Republican said. Before he will vote for an increase Schuette said the state will need to privatize road and bridge repair and look at tort reforms. “I think we need to eke out the best savings we can before passing a gas tax increase,” Schuette said. “I think it is iffy that a gas tax increase will pass. For me, there needs to be a reduction in income tax rates before I could vote for a tax increase.” Reducing government waste would have to be accomplished before a gas tax increase should be looked at, Schuette said. “That is the first step and then see whether a gas tax increase is necessary,” Schuette said. “I think a knee-jerk reaction for a quick raise without making sure the fund now is used correctly doesn’t help any bypass anywhere.”
