Aug. 14, 1919
Two cases were disposed of in circuit court this week. John Hopkins, who was found guilty of attempting to dispose of a valuable Jersey cow which he had stolen from Joseph Poire, of this city, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of from 15 months to five years in Jackson Prison. Hopkins took the cow from Cadillac to Lake City and offered her for sale at $35. This price being too low for a cow of such excellent appearance, the sheriff was notified and took Hopkins into custody. Milo Wright, accused of forcibly taking money from a small boy, was released on one year's probation with County Agent W. H. Hodges probation officer.
Aug. 14, 1969
Five acres of ground were charred black. Evidence of a massive explosion could be seen in the grass and trees around the burned area. Parts of a jet aircraft were scattered all about. Sections of a human body were found several hundred feet from the main portion of the demolished aircraft. About 2:15 p.m. Wednesday a Michigan Air National Guard RB-57 tactical reconnaissance jet crashed into a wooded area on Wilbur Westbrook's farm in the northwest quarter of section 18 of Liberty Township. Westbrook was in the field, working on his tractor at the time, just a few hundred feet away. He said at first he didn't hear the plane because of the noise of the tractor. His wife told him the plane made a big circle around the house, flying quite low then flew off south only to return a short time later, flyting still lower. When the plane was almost directly over him, Westbrook said, he could hear it and looked up to see it on its side, either making a bank or rolling, he wasn't sure which. Then the plane crashed into the wood lot and there was a "terrible explosion," he added. Mrs. Westbrook told her husband when she first heard the plane, it sounded like it was functioning all right. Mrs. Westbrook telephoned the Manton Fire Department and Michigan State Police. Both departments sent men immediately to the scene and Sheriff Paul Lance and Undersheriff Robert Hill joined them to assist in the investigation. The pilot was killed in the crash and explosion, which sent parts of the aircraft flying and tumbling several hundred feet from the point of impact. Investigators on the scene this morning included military officials from Wurtsmith Air Force Base at Oscoda and other officers, it was reported. They had made no announcement this morning on findings relative to the cause of the crash.
Aug. 14, 1994
Cadillac residents may soon have a taxi service in addition to the familiar green buses of the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority. The Cadillac City Council is expected to consider a license for Four Seasons Cab Company at its regular meeting Monday night. Michael Alan Chrispell and Franklin Scott Fetterolf, both of Lake City, stated in their application for the license that they plan to incorporate within two weeks after a license is issued. They plan to open with two cabs and hope to expand, they stated. Chrispell's application states that the owners hope to remain open all night long and help relieve the problem of drunken drivers. A letter of support from a probation officer cited the advantage of having public transportation available after 5 p.m. Persons on probation often do not their own transportation and must attend evening meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Alternatives to Violence, the letter stated. City Attorney David McCurdy stated in a letter to the council that city ordinance requires proof of a year's worth of prepaid insurance before a city "certificate of public conveyance" can be issued to the company.
