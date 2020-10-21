Oct. 21, 1920
The attempted robbery of the Manton State Bank Friday night was not as serious as first reports would indicate. The bank was entered through a window in the rear of the building and the door from the directors room into the banking room was forced, but the attempts to open the door to the vault failed. The combination knob was broken off and the would-be robbers inserted a bar through the opening where the combination spindle protrudes through the door. Then with the aid of a blacksmith’s maul, the inner mechanism of the lock was broken away. This did not release the bolts and a charge of nitro-glycerin was exploded in the orifice, doing little damage other than warping the door. The officials of the bank had a hole cut through the safe door with an acetylene and oxygen blowpipe and the bolts were manipulated to open the door of the vault. The burglars while working on the vault door laid their tools on the office safe, which contained the bank’s money. This safe has a cylinder compartment that is alleged to be burglar-proof. The vault contained nothing but the bank’s books and the safe-deposit compartments. Ample burglary insurance is carried on the valuables in the bank. A revolver at the cashier’s window was removed and left near the vault door. Nothing else was disturbed. The officials of the bank feared a run when the attempted burglary was made known, but the depositors were quickly satisfied their money was safe and no accounts were withdrawn.
Oct. 21, 1970
Moonlight Madness will strike the downtown Cadillac district next Wednesday night and local merchants’ special bargains will be listed Monday in the Evening News. As in past Moonlight Madness sale events, nightshirts, pajamas, dressing gowns and robes will be the uniform of the day ... er ... night. Sales start at 7 p.m. and will continue until 9 in some stores, 10 in others. Check the advertisements. Participating stores will close at their normal times Wednesday, generally about 5:30 p.m., and reopen for the special sale event at 7. Some stores which do not normally close for the supper hour will remain open through the sale hours. Stores where special items are now being selected for next Wednesday’s Moonlight Madness sale event are Cochrane’s, Milliken’s, Penney’s, Clark’s, Sweet Shop, Johnson Clothing, Gately’s, Ray’s Den and Wards. Others may join in later.
Oct. 21, 1995
Coached by a Michigan Militia official, a group of local residents tried to take over a Norman Township board meeting, claiming any registered voter could vote on matters before the board. At one point, the dissidents demanded that Township Supervisor Sylvester “Chip‘ Wood stand aside and let their leader run the meeting. A board member finally called state police to keep things from getting out of hand. The disturbance in Norman Township was the latest of several clashes at Northern Michigan township board meetings involving the militia, said Larry Merrill, deputy executive director of the Michigan Township Association. Some militia members have claimed that Michigan law “provides for a form of direct democracy at township board meetings, that everybody who attends gets to vote on any issue,‘ Merrill told the Manistee News-Advocate for a story Friday. The claim is based on a misreading of a statute dealing with township meetings “of the electors, which are more commonly referred to as the annual meetings,‘ he said. Those meetings deal only with township officials’ salaries and whether boards in townships with more than 3,000 residents will have two or four trustees, he said. Bill Ordiway, a Fairview resident and self-proclaimed colonel in the militia, said he goes to township board meetings around the state to assist takeover attempts. He said Michigan’s Constitution and statutes, plus Robert’s Rules of Order, make clear registered voters can vote on all matters that come up during township board meetings. “We just go in there and try to give information to the people. We don’t try to run the meetings,‘ Ordiway said. “I’m there to let the people know ... that they do have the right to vote. I don’t care what they vote on.‘ The dissident group presented a petition calling for a special meeting at which people could vote to repeal the township zoning ordinance, an assessment to pay for garbage collection and the junk and blight ordinance.
