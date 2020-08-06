Aug. 6, 1920
The Rev. H.S. Grandholm, who last Sunday took charge of the pulpit of the First Baptist Church, is living in the Y.M.C.A, while seeking a house, after which he will bring his wife to live in Cadillac. The Rev. Mr. Grandholm is a young man and served during the war as a sergeant and acting chaplain at the Camp Custer base hospital. The Baptist Church had been without a pastor since the resignation of the Rev. C.R. Peterson, who left Cadillac the first of April to take a charge at Jackson. The new Baptist minister is very favorably impressed with his new field and states that he anticipates very pleasant relations with his parishioners. Members of the church are greatly pleased with the new pastor and flattering comments are heard on his sermons and pulpit presence.
Aug. 6, 1970
Four more persons have been added to Cadillac's 1970 U.S. Census count, bringing the unofficial population count to 9,932. Donald Mason, Cadillac City manager, contacted the Detroit regional office Thursday for the final report on the city's door-to-door "Were you Counted" campaign. The four additional persons brought the total for the city's canvassing effort to 100 persons. 96 out of 233 names first submitted were confirmed by the regional office last month. About a dozen more names were submitted later out of which the last four were confirmed, Mason said. Mason said the results of the canvass were termed "just short of miraculous, fabulous, and beyond expectations" by Robert McWilliams, deputy director of the regional U.S. Bureau of the Census. McWilliams said that a few "good" names out of about 100 submitted has been the usual result in several other communities in the state which have had campaigns "of sorts" to add to their preliminary figures. Cadillac was the only community in Michigan to conduct a door-to-door survey, McWilliams said. Mason said he was told that the only hopes now for increasing the local population count would be if any mistakes are found when the information is fed into computers.
Aug. 6, 1995
At least one person suffers a dog bite nearly every day in Wexford County, officials estimate. That number often increases during the summer, when hot, humid temperatures increase irritability of "man's best friend," said Wexford County Animal Control Officer Denny Rogers. "When it's hot and humid like this, I can almost guarantee at least one call," Rogers said. "Dogs get irritable and kids, especially smaller ones, have no fear. They step on a dog's tail or ear — I've seen them run and jump on sleeping dogs. Dogs get irritable, just like people do, when it's hot. It doesn't matter if it's a Doberman or a poodle." Most bites are inflicted by family dogs in their home or yard, Rogers said. "Very few are from dogs at large," he said. "They happen when someone brings their kids over to a house where there's a dog." That's something that can be avoided by educating the children to stay away from the dog, or putting the dog outside or in a different room. "If a dog is in its home or yard, someone is going to have a tough time winning a lawsuit because it's considered an accidental bite," Rogers said. "If a dog is loose, that's another story."
