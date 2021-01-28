Jan. 28, 1931
The case of the people against James Nutter, Missaukee County farmer, was begun this morning about 11 a.m. in Circuit Court. Nutter is charged with transporting and having in possession liquor for sale, a pint of whiskey. He was arrested and his car searched on M-42 east of Manton by deputies Smith and Truman, Dec. 19, then again in Manton a short time later, when, the people charge, he threw a bottle, which did not break, and his son then picked it up and threw it so it was smashed and the alleged liquor ran out. One witness, Deputy James Truman of Manton, was put on the stand for the prosecution before lunch. He told of hearing from various persons that Nutter was "peddling booze" and of the events surrounding the arrest. The persons who gave him the information were Delos Rosebrook, L.N. O'Brien, Sherman Kleckler, Levi Nutter (brother of James), Leonard Mills and Roy Capman of Manton. Noon recess was called before he was cross-examined. Attorney F.E. Wetmore of Hart represents the defense. Just before adjournment Mrs. Etta Kluss changed her plea of not guilty of selling and furnishing to guilty of furnishing and the remainder of the jury panel was dismissed.
Jan. 28, 1971
Schools reopened and traffic began to move more freely today after a 48-hour period of near-standstill conditions caused by high winds pushing new snow into deep drifts and obscuring visibility. The storm hit the local area early Tuesday and severe conditions, coupled with near-zero temperatures, continued through Wednesday. However, early today, while temperatures still hovered near the bottom of the register, skies were clear and road crews had been able to open most routes. A Wexford County Road Commission spokesman said the winds were beginning to come up again about mid-morning but at that time all roads were passable although not completely "cleaned up." City Streets Dept. Al Philo said all city streets were "open" and crews were "cleaning up." Sun dogs, incomplete rainbows on either side of the sun, appeared this morning on the eastern horizon, serving as nature's forecaster of continued cold weather. As the tenseness of the condition eased, local citizens began to take a look at the beauty created around them by the snow and wind. Several camera buffs went into action to capture the panorama on film. Cadillac Area public Schools transportation director Teanis Doornbos said all buses got through without major problems although some ran a little late. Many roads on the routes were narrow and had to be traveled with caution, he added. School officials maintain contact with county road officials relative to possible changes in road conditions which would make it necessary to revise dismissal times, Doornbos said.
Jan. 28, 1996
When Bill and Carla Baby pulled up to a display of police and ambulance flashers at the canal between lakes Cadillac and Mitchell, a traffic director told them two people were lost in the frigid water. They decided to talk to police because they lost two of their friends while snowmobiling on the lake. They soon realized divers were searching for them. The Babys, from Ferndale, were snowmobiling across Lake Cadillac with friends, retired state trooper Chris Olsen and his wife Linda of Canton about 9:30 p.m. Friday. The four snowmobilers believed they were headed south. Somehow they became disoriented in heavy winds and snow and were actually headed north. Right toward the canal. Chris Olsen, the lead driver, entered the lake in the area that does not freeze just east of the canal. His machine sank to the bottom. The Babys and Linda Olsen threw a line out to Chris and pulled him out of the water in less than five minutes. Chris and Linda immediately sped off on one sled thinking the Babys were immediately behind. But the Babys were a bit slower getting to their snowmobiles, becoming invisible through a blanket of snow. The Olsens soon realized they were snowmobiling alone and thought the worst: the Babys had fallen in. The Wexford County dive team — made up of area firefighters and police officers — soon entered the waters. Paramedics were on standby while firefighters and police officers diverted traffic around the scene. Several snowmobiles parked along the shore to watch the rescue efforts. In the meantime, the Babys drove a big circle to downtown Cadillac and then back across the lake. That's when they found out about the underwater rescue that was underway. The search was called off after the Babys told their story to Undersheriff Fred Harris. The two couples were reunited in the fire department's equipment bus. Chris Olsen was clad in a dry red coverall that firefighters gave him. "I've probably been involved with 20 rescues, but this a first," Chris Olsen said.
