May 3, 1922
About 15 local purchasers of boulevard beach lots near Cadillac were to take the stand in federal court here today in the Michigan land swindle case. The fraud case was not resumed until this afternoon owing to naturalization hearings previously set for this morning. Most of today’s witnesses were women and they told of gross misrepresentation made about the lots near Cadillac by agents of the three Chicago promoters who are being tried on charges of conspiracy and fraudulent use of the mails. The testimony late Saturday developed one highlight when Felix Flynn, county clerk at Cadillac, testified that when he refused a $1,000 bribe from Lochmiller, the latter threatened to “get” him eventually, and beat him for office if he didn’t stop writing letters telling purchasers the lots were worthless. Flynn also was shown by Lochmiller how much money he could make in fees out of the scheme, Flynn testified. Before the dupes of the game were sworn the government put on three other witnesses, T.C. Gibbs, one of the postoffice inspectors who visited the Boulevard Beach site; C.E. Sawyer, city engineer from Traverse City, who made the survey; and F.M. Church, Cadillac newspaper man. The two former testified chiefly regarding the character and inaccessibility of the lots and the latter told of the action of the City Commission and supervisors in denouncing the Chicago scheme and authorizing publicity exposing it. The defendants threatened the Cadillac newspaper, it developed, if it did not cease its exposures of the plan. The government also got in evidence of the raid by Illinois officers on The Independent Premium Co., which was the name under which Jachman Lochmiller and Stephensen operated. After the raid they continued their game as the Chicago Real Estate Agency disposing of the lots in distant parts of the country.
May 3, 1972
Whoa! Two ponies loped down North Boulevard and City Police had the unusual task of corralling them Sunday morning. Donald Nolf, of 1014 N. Lake Mitchell Drive, had reported the animals missing earlier to Michigan State Police. Using a rope furnished them by a Mitchell State Park ranger, police captured the ponies, one a white colored and the other a brown and white colored variety, and tied them to a place behind the Platters in Cadillac. The owner claimed the horses from their makeshift “hitching post.”
May 3, 1997
The Missaukee County board enthusiastically backed a proposal to make English the county’s official language. Several commissioners took the opportunity of the proposal to express their opinions. “This may prevent Carolyn (Flore) from someday having to reprint her forms in another language,” said Jack McGee, who made the proposal. “If they want to move here, they can speak our language,” said Don Halvorsen. Rex Harley said the deterioration of American society could be traced, in part, to the dilution of English as the unifying language of the nation. “It’s a basic American value,” he said. “English is the basis of our government. People who have come to this country have assimilated using English as a basic language.” The resolution passed 9-0. But now that McGee’s proposal has taken effect, what is its actual effect on county government? Not much, according to county clerk Flore. “He wanted to avoid the eventuality that if we had a lot of Spanish-speaking people attending a commissioners meeting, that we’d have to hire an interpreter,” Flore said. “Also, if we ever had a certain percentage of our population who were Spanish speaking, we might have to publish the minutes of our commissioners meetings in Spanish as well as English. We’re a long way from that now.” Ballots may also need to be printed in Spanish, she said. Although other commissioners spoke against the very idea of catering to more than one language in county government activities, McGee told commissioners he backed the idea simply as a cost-saving measure. “I have no problem with people retaining their mother tongue,” McGee said, “but it could be very costly if they come up here and say this is my native language and I want to receive documents in my language.” Harley said he had nothing against Americans using more than one language. In fact, as a former high school principal, he favored citizens being bilingual. But in government, he said, English should be the official language.
