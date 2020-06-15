June 15, 1970
Day Camp opened this morning for Girl Scouts of Crooked Tree Council. The camp is situated at the Sportsman’s Club on M-55 where the girls will spend five days of living in the out-of-doors, cooking over three types of fires, eating from tables made of pole lashed together, earning their badges for the various outdoor lore and activities. They will learn the proper method of conducting flag ceremonies, and are to participate in sundry areas of handicrafts, said Mrs. Greg Raymond, chairman of publicity. The three divisions of Scouts: Brownies, Fly-ups and Juniors are to be divided into 10 units, which will camp at 10 sites on the grounds. A special visitors day is to be held Wednesday from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. so that interested parents and friends may view the camp. “We hope to have everything set up and in order by that time, with activities well underway,‘ said Mrs. Raymond. Girls Scouts is a participating member of United Wexford County Chest.
June 15, 1995
A program at the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department may soon take weekend inmates out of the cell and put them in the community doing service projects. The Missaukee County Commission authorized Sheriff Jim Bosscher to cover the program’s startup costs. The program is intended for inmates who are on work release. Those inmates report to the Missaukee County Jail on weekends, boosting jail population. Startup is pending approval by a judge now reviewing the specifics and legalities of the program. Inmates involved in the program will be charged $15 a day, which is slightly higher than what they pay per day now to stay in jail. The inmates would likely not spend the night there, he said. Inmate fees would eventually cover costs for a supervisor and for equipment. Bosscher said the program may be self-sufficient in the future. He estimates there would be at least five inmates on work release each weekend. The commission unanimously authorized Bosscher to use about $3,000 from his budget for startup costs, which include a paint job for a donated van, gloves, helmets, orange vests and tools. The crews will do work for townships, towns, the county, senior centers and not-for-profit organizations. The inmates will be supervised by part-time employees, probably retired officers, Bosscher said. The program will be an addition to a work program for inmates during the week. Inmates now work in the Missaukee County cemetery, and have demolished and repaired buildings in the county. Bosscher said the weekend work program is unique to the county jails in this area, but the state does have similar projects with prison workcrews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.