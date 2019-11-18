Nov. 18, 1919
The beautiful chapel of Mercy Hospital was the scene of a very impressive ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 15, when Miss Ciara M. Hahnenberg and Miss Teresa Heffernan received their diplomas and class pins as evidence of the satisfactory completion of their course at Mercy Hospital Training School for Nurses. The Altar was beautifully decorated with the class flower, roses and ferns were placed in the Sanctuary. After the guests were seated in the chapel, the graduates walked in to the music of the march from Lohengrin which was well rendered by one of the Sisters, followed by the pupil nurses. The nurses and relatives assembled in the dining room where a delicious repast awaited them. With the decorations, the lights of red, white and blue made a beautiful tableau as the latter reflected on the nurses in uniform, the dainty covered table, flowers and fruits. The graduates were the recipients of many beautiful gifts with congratulations from their friends. The graduates wish to avail themselves of this opportunity, to thank the doctors and faculty of Mercy Hospital, for their kind and capable instruction during their term in the Training School. These young women have already passed the state examination and received their registrations which renders them qualified to enter on their future career as proficient nurses.
Nov. 18, 1969
Thor might not be beautiful by normal standards, but he certainly was a beautiful sight to Rudolph Carlson of RR 1, Tustin about Sunday. Thor and his handler, Trooper Clare Helms of the State Police Houghton Lake post, were called by the Cadillac post to help locate Carlson after he had been reported missing for several hours. It had also been reported that several hunters had attempted to find Carlson but failed. That’s when Thor was invited into the chase. The search ended in Burdell Township in Osceola County. The area was described as dense swamp near the Pine River. When Carlson was found he was stuck in mud and was supporting himself on branches and balancing himself with his gun butt. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was treated for exposure.
Nov. 18, 1994
The D.A.R.E. program is changing with the times. D.A.R.E. has changed its curriculum to stop the tide of violence. The new curriculum teaches children how to cope with gang pressure, alternatives to violence and gun precautions. The new Drug Abuse Resistance Education curriculum, aimed at learning techniques to focus on topics such as how to keep a disagreement from turning into a fight, what to do if a friend asks you to hide a gun and how to get help if you’re in a dangerous situation, said Lt. Christopher W. Lewis of the Michigan State Police and state D.A.R.E. coordinator. The material is integrated with the original program, said Jeff Norman, Wexford County deputy sheriff D.A.R.E. officer. The D.A.R.E. program was started in 1983 as a cooperative effort between the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles United School District, Norman said. “The material we had was good but it was time for a change,‘ Norman said. “Students in the new D.A.R.E. program really like the new material. Everything is going really well.‘ Some of the material covered includes alternatives to drugs, alcohol, violence and gangs, how to handle stress, building self-esteem and media influence, Norman said.
