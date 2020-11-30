Nov. 30, 1920
“Alias Bill Hart‘ is in jail in default of $500 bond, on a charge of carrying concealed weapons. The young desperado is about 18 and his name is George Wheeler. He lives on Haring Street. Last Sunday Wheeler was on the Clam River and it is alleged by two small boys, Willie Little and a Horton boy, that the disciple of Tom Mix and Jesse James poked a .32 under the nose of one lad and declaimed, “Now is your time to die.‘ The kid was skeptical of the nerve of the would-be gunman and he piped up, “Don’t believe you dast shoot.‘ Wheeler apparently didn’t “dast‘ as his potential victim was left in such good physical condition that he notified his father, who in turn notified Chief of Police Harris and Wheeler as arrested. The youthful desperado was found to be packing a large Sheffield hunting knife in his boot in the approved, movie style and he had a leather cartridge belt and a holster to carry his revolver. The examination on the concealed weapon charge will be held Friday.
Nov. 30, 1970
Seven persons were treated and released at Mercy Hospital Saturday as the result of snowmobile incidents. All seven were investigated by Michigan State Police of Cadillac. Lora Herbert of Redford was treated for a laceration above the right eye after she was thrown off a machine operated by Gale Herbert of Redford. The incident occurred on private property in Clam Lake Township. James Bryan was thrown from a snowmobile he was operating Saturday and was treated for injuries to his arm and knee. Officers said the incident occurred in the city on private property. LaVerne Kellogg of Battle Creek sustained fractured ribs after his machine tipped over on top of him on private property in Springville Township. Wendy Jones of Alma was treated and released for multiple cuts to the face after she was thrown from a machine operated by Jeffery Jones of Mason. The incident occurred on private property in Reeder Township of Missaukee County. Charles Mongar sustained a fractured right shoulder after his machine overturned on private property in Haring Township. William Love of Grosse Point sustained multiple lacerations to his face when a machine he was operating struck a fence on private property in Clam Lake Township. Frederick Lesniak of Detroit was treated for a fractured nose and contusion to thigh and knee after a machine he was operating failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree on private property in South Branch Township.
Nov. 30, 1995
The company that faces the largest tax bill for cleanup of Cadillac’s Superfund site has fired the opening salvo in a promised series of lawsuits against the city. Mitchell Corporation attorney James Johnson said he filed an appeal of a special property tax assessment with the Michigan Tax Tribunal. “This is the first round. There will be others following within a few days,‘ he said. The company would pay about $38,000 in extra property taxes each year on 21 acres of land it does not currently use. Johnson said he based his appeal on two grounds: • State laws and court cases that say special assessments must confer a benefit on the property. “If I put up a sidewalk in front of your house, I can assess you for the cost because it is a benefit,‘ he said. But in court cases that test whether property owners can be assessed for environmental cleanup, “the answer has been uniformly, you can not,‘ he said. • What he calls disproportional assessments. The law states that there must be “a rational relationship‘ between the benefit to the property and the amount of the assessment, he said. “Even if we were to view this as a benefit, which it is not, the assessment is one or more times higher than the entire market value of the property,‘ he said.
