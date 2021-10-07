Oct. 7, 1921
The famous Dowagiac murder case has shifted to Cadillac again. Two detectives are on the way here to run down the latest Wexford County clue. The new theory which the Cass County authorities are investigating is that William L. Monroe, who with his wife and older daughter were brutally slain in their home at Dowagiac, incurred an enemy while living in Sherman. Monroe is said to have served on a jury in Wexford County Circuit Court which convicted a man on a serious charge, thought to have been manslaughter or murder. It is alleged that Monroe held out for conviction in this rather sensational case, and that the jury finally turned his way. The defendant is said to have declared that he would get even with Monroe, and this now is the motive which the Cass County authorities believe prompted the rural club slayings of the Monroe family. The case is supposed to have taken place 15 or 18 years ago and the theory is that the defendant has just completed his sentence of about that time. County officials, after a thorough search of the jury drawings and jury service vouchers records for several years, have been unable to find where Monroe served. Tracing the records for Monroe as a juror is a puzzling and tedious process, however, and it is thought when the Cass officials arrive that they will have the name of the defendant or some clue to the case which will make it easier to locate. Col. Roy C. Vandercook, head of the new state department of safety, believes that the Monroe murders, like the cases of Middleville and Saline, all were committed by an automobile gang with robbery as a motive. The crimes bear considerable resemblance but sociologists have noted many times that such crimes go in waves, apparently suggesting each other in weak minds.
Oct. 7, 1971
Residents of the southeast part of Cadillac are being asked not to place leaves in the street area until street resurfacing is completed. City Manager Donald Mason said that paving resurfacing work is expected to start on Oak Street Monday. Following the Oak Street work, paving crews will move to Stimson Street and other streets in the southeast part of the city. City crews have been given the responsibility of removing leaves and any debris from the streets to be resurfaced and their work will be made easier with a minimum amount of leaves to be removed, Mason said. Initial resurfacing work will be in the area east of Mitchell Street and south of Division and Cass streets.
Oct. 7, 1996
Congressman Pete Hoekstra will be meeting with a group of senior citizens in Cadillac at Kirtland Terrace Apartments. “We believe it is important for our residents to have opportunities to meet with their legislative and congressional representatives,” said Dan Peterson, executive director of Kirtland Terrace. “Last month state representative John Gernaat met with Kirtland residents. We had many excellent questions ranging from gambling casinos in Michigan to the expressway going around Cadillac.” Hoekstra’s visit is somewhat more relevant to Kirtland residents based on the fact that federal housing subsidies for Kirtland come from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a department congress votes on. “There has been lots of discussion during the past several years about the future of HUD,” said Peterson. “There are a huge number of senior citizens living in apartments like Kirtland all around the country and there aren’t many more basic needs than housing for people,” he said. “In addition, senior residents benefit from a hot meals program five days per week and a monthly food commodities program. Our residents will come prepared to ask a lot of very relevant questions.” Also included in the visit will be an opportunity for Hoekstra to meet with and visit with a resident in their apartment.
