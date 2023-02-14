Today in history: monster pike gaffed from Lake Cadillac

Feb. 14, 1933
Shovels and other hand tools have been obtained by the Wexford County Road Commission in readiness for the RFC road work and canvas was also purchased to put on the trucks which will take the men to work, it was stated at the regular meeting of the commission Saturday afternoon. Snow plowing occupied the attention of the road commission employees last week. Opening of the road north of the Banker school was delayed when the clutch on the truck working there broke down and the truck had to be hauled in for repairs. A flat tire caused some delay when a tube failed when another truckplow was near the corner of sections 6 and 7, Selma Township. A truck had to be sent from the garage to get the tire, which was brought in, a new tube inserted, returned and placed on the truck. The commission heard four representatives of supply companies, signed vouchers for the payment of bills and transacted other routine business. Maps have been prepared by the 16 townships showing the township roads which they desire to be taken over by the county this year, the second 20% under the McNitt bill. The commissioners decided to meet again Monday to go over these so that the county map, showing all of them, can be completed and sent to the state highway department. The three commissioners were present but Herbert Holland, being out with a snowplow. He had camped in the garage for several nights during the stormy week, it was said.
Feb. 14, 1973
“Go Ask Alice,” a controversial book on drug abuse, will remain on the shelves of the Manton Library for high school students, as decided by the Manton Board of Education Monday evening. According to Superintendent Hessel Shotwell, the book will be available to students in grades nine through 12 with parental consent, but will not be available for junior high students. Manton School Librarian Mrs. Norval Shively also submitted a plan for selection of library books, which was tabled pending further study by the board. Mrs. Clara Ashby, chief cook for the Manton school, gave a report on the school’s hot lunch program, with sample menus. In response to various complaints, the school is conducting a survey of persons who utilize the school lunchroom and plans to invite area residents to offer suggestions for improvement, Shotwell said.
Feb. 14, 1998
Thinking about seeing “Titanic” this weekend? Think again. There are a few “tigantic” fish out there just waiting for a baiting. Don’t believe it? Ask Adrian Slachter, who landed a 24 lb. 8 oz, 46-inch, northern pike Thursday on Lake Cadillac. “I’ve caught a lot of fish in that lake and I’ve caught some prize fish, but nothing like that,” said Slachter, a 70-year-old semi-retired Cadillac native. Now think about it. Slachter was fishing alone, about 300 yards out from Laura Lee’s Landing on the north side of the lake. He was over a hole sized just right for a four-pound walleye. He was hoping his golden shiner would lure such a fish to a hook at the end of his 12-pound line. Could you have landed that fish? Hint: maybe ... if you had a gaff handy. “When I saw the size of the fish, I worked it until I could see its head, and it was wider than the hole, so I ran my hand down and got the gaff into him, and then I could hardly hold him,” said Slachter. “But the gaff has a little leather cord on the top, so I ran my tip-up through that and across the top of the ice so he couldn’t get away and then I augured a new hole at an angle to get it out, just like the well drillers do. But don’t say anything boastful about me.” In 15 years of fishing, the next biggest pike this modest man landed measured 37 inches. That’s how rare a 46-incher is. “Every other year or so, a large pike in the 20-pound-plus range is caught in Lake Cadillac,” said Tom Rozich, Michigan Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist. “That is truly a trophy fish.”
