Sept. 15, 1921
With actual scrimmage work handed out this week, the Cadillac High School football squad rapidly is getting in shape for its opening game a week from Saturday. Last night the boys were given about 10 minutes of rough stuff after an ever more brief taste of real work Tuesday, the first session in which opposing elevens clashed. Tonight possibly a half hour’s work will be indulged in, Coach Mills announced. More men are needed for this year’s team. Bigger and heavier material must be discovered for the line if the Blue and Gold machine is to reach its greatest possibilities. There are available men in school but they are not out for practice and whether this needed beef shows up in the next few days will have a large bearing on the season’s prospects. Barrons suffered a wrenched arm last night in the scrimmage session which makes the first team shy a lineman. The wound was not serious but one of those things always apt to happen early in the season in even light workouts before the boys get really in shape for the vigorous fall pastime. The squad is working out in the corner of the Fair Grounds and attracts a gallery despite the alluring attractions of the Midway and free entertainment. In the first workouts the veterans Kelly and Bowen are at halves with Gibson shifted to full and young Norlock barking the signals. Capt. Avery is the bulwark of the line.
Sept. 15, 1971
Preliminary drawings for the proposed Wexford-Missaukee Vocational Training Center were approved Tuesday evening. Action came at a special meeting of the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate Board of Education and architects. The plans were accepted in principle for further development, said Supt. Sherman Martin. Robert Deck, director of the center, said the plans were subject to state approval. Once a few minor problems are resolved with the state, architects will begin drawing up the working plans prior to advertising for bids on construction, he said. In other business, the board agreed to advertise for bids Sept. 23 on construction of a 90-by-170 foot supplementary services building at the training center site. The building, if constructed, will house the students until the permanent facility is constructed and will later be used for storage and extra classroom space, officials said. After the opening of bids, the board will meet the following Thursday to award the bid, it was agreed. A bond sale of $900,000 for the center will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 28. 180 bonds in $5,000 denominations will be sold, it was reported.
Sept. 15, 1996
A Department of Natural Resources employee died Thursday from injuries sustained in a chain saw accident. DNR authorities said the man received massive injuries Tuesday morning when a tree he was cutting down split and struck him. A DNR official said the man was cutting down a leaning tree with a chain saw at Switzer Lake Access in Lake County when it split vertically. “It resembled a catapult in its action,” said John Winters, a DNR official with the Operations Section in Lansing. “You have a tree that’s bent and all of the sudden it releases and it kicks back.” Winters said a 10-foot section of the tree struck the man. Co-workers were nearby but did not witness the accident. The man, who worked 18 years for the Parks and Recreation Division, was rushed unconscious to Reed City Hospital and then transferred to Munson Medical Center, Winters said. DNR officials are still investigating, Winters added.
