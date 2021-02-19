Feb. 19, 1931
Printing of the story about raising a fund to take care of domestic animals, horses, mules and cattle whose owners are unable to buy feed for them has brought other cases to light. Some farmers will be able to obtain relief through the federal drought appropriation for stock which will be used in the planting of crops. For other stock, however, it appears necessary that aid, at least temporarily, be given as it is conceded to be an economic loss to allow stock to starve to death. Today a donation of $1 was made by Charles Foster, second ward commissioner, who explained that he could not do anything as a supervisor but did this personally. The Humane society in Cadillac disbanded with the organization of the Wexford County Health Unit but it was believed that former members and others might be interested in helping feed such stock through the fund which is now being raised.
Feb. 19, 1971
A number of motions were made Thursday afternoon in Wexford Circuit Court in the progress of a trio of suits between Caberfae Ski Area Inc., and its former area manager, Merle Trepp, his attorney, stockholder Earl Chelsea of Dearborn Heights and Mrs. Trepp. A motion was granted to compel Trepp to answer questions put to him during depositions, sworn testimony taken from prospective witnesses prior to a trial. Review of a deposition taken earlier from Trepp revealed a greater portion to be in argument with objections raised to nearly every question asked. A motion to compel the defendants to appear for taking depositions was settled out of court. A motion to dismiss the suit against Trepp on the grounds one of the plaintiffs had not been available was denied. In a suit by Chelsea against the corporation, a motion to dismiss the suit on the grounds Chelsea had not been a stockholder at the time the events in the suit allegedly occurred was denied. A motion to dismiss the suit against the corporation on the grounds that Chelsea had been guilty of committing certain acts against the corporation was denied. A motion to strike large parts of the complaint against the corporation in Chelsea's suit was granted in part by Judge William R. Peterson, who said time would be allowed for Chelsea to weed out those charges which did not pertain directly to his suit and to trim the language to eliminate various positive allegations. The three related suits began in the court late in December when Caberfae's Board of Directors discharged Trepp as area manager and sought court action to prohibit Trepp from removing certain items from the area and to return those he had taken. The second suit was filed by Chelsea, charging the corporation with misfeasance, malfeasance and non-feasance in conducting its business and acquiring certain other holdings. The corporation retaliated by suing Trepp, his attorney C. Michael Kimber of Detroit and Mrs. Trepp for allegedly benefitting illegally from services and funds of the corporation. Thursday, an effort was made to gain the court's permission to consolidate the two cases against Trepp but it failed.
Feb. 19, 1996
The judge declared a mistrial in the case of a McBain man charged in the death of his stepchild, after the jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked in its second day of deliberations. Missaukee County Prosecutor Charles Parsons said he was not ready to decide if he would again file charges against the 38-year-old man. "I'm just going to get away from it for a while, and I'll re-evaluate later," he said. The final jury vote was not stated in court, because the only legal significance is that it was not unanimous. Juror Terry Wood said the final vote was 7-5 for acquittal. Asked if any one issue kept the jury from agreeing, Woods shrugged his shoulders. "There were too many things," he said. "It was just too much, everything put together, it was just ... I don't know..."
