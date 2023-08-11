Today in history: more stoves, well and other improvements at State Park

Pictured is a clip from the Aug. 11, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Chief Storekeeper Paul Dowlyn (left) and Chief Personnelman Andrew Walch Saturday became the first enlisted men to retire from the Naval Reserve Training Center unit in Cadillac. The men, being piped over the side here in official ceremonies, each have more than 30 years combined active and reserve duty. Dowlyn, a Cadillac area native, enlisted in 1942 and served four years in the South Pacific during World War II on the cruiser U.S.S. Houston. He was recalled for two years during the Korean War. An automobile salesman with Weidner Motor Sales in Cadillac, he lives with his wife on Division Street. Walch retired as postmaster in Honor July 1 of this year. He enlisted in the service in 1941 and saw six years active duty during World War II in the South Pacific. Walch was a member of the first Seabee division in the South Pacific. He has been a member of the reserve unit in Cadillac since 1954 but also was assigned to Traverse City and Flint. While at Flint, he organized a Naval Reserve band which was active for seven years.”