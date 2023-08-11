Today in history: more stoves, well and other improvements at State Park

Aug. 11, 1923
During the month of July more than 5,000 people were registered at the State Park near Lake Mitchell and many others, whose names were secured, stopped at the State Park on Lake Cadillac. Within only the last two weeks, 2,000 people have visited at the large State Park and on Sunday, Aug. 5, there was a record attendance of tourists, the number being 300. On this day 75 tents were pitched on the grounds. Yesterday was another busy day and the caretaker, Samuel Goffer, said that in spite of the wind and cold weather, many small picnics and family reunions were held in the park. Tourists in large numbers were there also, and the place resembled a soldier’s camp, with its tents and khaki-colored picnickers. Four new stoves have been erected for the convenience of the park guests, although these cannot be used until Aug. 19, as the cement in them is not entirely dry. A well, 240 feet deep, was finished recently, also. This is centrally located and gives excellent drinking water. Other improvements are to be made this month. The city park commission plans an official inspection some time this week to consider changes.
Aug. 11, 1998
AAR Cadillac is the first local company to receive assistance under the Michigan Economic Growth Authority (MEGA). The program designed for AAR provides incentives of up to $6 million, based on new jobs crated at the Cadillac manufacturer of containers and other products for air transportation and the aerospace industry. “It’s important to remember that these are incentives for the new jobs that are created, not up-front money. The company only gets the benefit if the new jobs are created and the new income is created,” said David Porteous of Reed City, chairman of the executive board of MEGA. “Each project is unique,” said Porteous. “We endeavor to provide just what assistance is necessary to keep projects in the state.” Porteous said that Michigan was in competition with Oklahoma for the AAR expansion. “A concern we had was that, not only would the 300 new jobs go to Oklahoma, but that the existing plant, with approximately 315 employees, be relocated to Oklahoma, as well as 50 additional jobs with AAR in Livonia. There was a potential ‘swing’ of 615 jobs.”
