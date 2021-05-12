May 12, 1921
The prevalent forest fires in Northwestern Michigan this week, largely due to carelessness during the extremely dry spell, have given the state forces considerable trouble in Wexford County the last few days but now are fairly well under control. Edward Thalman, the state deputy fire warden who has been directing the battle against the Wexford and Manistee fires, today issued a statement of warning calling the attention of all settlers, tourists and fishermen to exercise the utmost caution in setting fires during this dry time. Parties camping along the public highways are asked to aid the department in saving property by extinguishing with care all camp fires. Among the fires which Deputy Thalman has been called on to fight are the following in Wexford: Tuesday, by aid of a large number of volunteers, a bad fire was extinguished in Henderson, where the District No. 2 School was saved. Several hundred cords of wood and bolts were saved on the farm of Deputy Sheriff Smith in Boon Township. A fire in Haring Township which started at Bond's mill, spread south to Missaukee Junction and west to the town line, where it was go under control. This blaze swept 1,200 acres.
May 12, 1971
Friday will kick off a series of Friday Centennial Dress-Up Days for all Cadillac men and women. On each Friday all women are urged to wear their Centennial dresses, bonnets, garters and other old fashioned wearing apparel. All women using makeup should also wear their Centennial Belle buttons permitting the use of cosmetics. Cadillac men are urged to join the Friday fun by wearing their Century Club jackets, special centennial hats and ties and also checkered lumberman's shirts and suspenders. Any men without beards or moustaches should also wear their Smoothie buttons. While the wearing of centennial clothing etc. is urged to be a continued program until the Centennial observance in July, the men's and women's participation committees have set up Fridays as one day of each week for an extra effort so that visitors to the city as well as local citizens will receive a concentrated impact of centennial awareness each Friday. All citizens may secure more information concerning dress-up ideas and supplies at the Centennial office located next to the Chamber of Commerce building on W. Harris Street.
May 12, 1996
Smokers in Wexford County were about 18 years old when they started their habit. Those in Missaukee County were 17. Of about 300 residents surveyed in each county, 58% in Wexford County said they are smokers 47% of those living in Missaukee County smoke. Those statistics are just a few compiled for a task force interested in improving the health of Wexford and Missaukee residents. The two-county Community Health Assessment Task Force has been meeting monthly to gather information and decide what problems can be remedied. The task force is made up of health, education and judicial agency representatives. The group met last month to discuss results of a telephone survey done to help target health-related problems in the area. Answers to questions like those about smoking can be combined with other statistics. Ischemic heart disease and cancer rates are higher in the Cadillac area and statewide than nationally, officials have said. And since smoking has been linked to both health problems, trying to reduce smoking may become a goal. "It draws attention to the smoking problem and may help strengthen activities by the (local) tobacco coalition," said Melissa Sjogren, a North Central Community Mental Health Services representative on the task force. The group's goal is to put together information and provide it to people who already work in those areas. It should help them better understand what problems most need their attention or can be done more feasibly, Sjogren said. The task force will not tackle the problems itself. "The whole goal is to get everybody on the same page," she said
