Sept. 21, 1922
Another Jennings house — the 13th — was brought to Cadillac today, the one that was mired in the mud between here and Jennings having been extricated by Joe Karcher and brought to this city yesterday. The houses are being placed near the plant of the Falk Potato Flour Co. It is hoped to be able to maintain the schedule of one house every other day and with good weather this will be easily possible. Motion picture camera men from Pathe and Fox studios are expected here today and if they come, an effort will be made to get Mr. Karcher to take the truck and trailer over to Jennings tonight and be ready for a trip tomorrow so the picture men can get their films of the operations. The delay in the program of bringing the houses over was caused by the excessive rainfall of last week, the roads being so soft that no attempt was made to move the heavy loads.
Sept. 21, 1972
The Wexford County Road Commission agreed to consider ways to improve traffic safety conditions for several Cadillac area road intersections Wednesday. Cadillac City Manager Donald Mason requested the commission consider possible ways of improving traffic safety at the intersection of Hector Road and M-55. The commission agreed to study the matter. Commissioners also agreed to check with Selma Township officials on the possibility of installing street lights on Division Street at M-115 and Thirteenth Street at M-115. The commission tabled approval of Round Lake Estates in Haring Township. The matter was tabled until such time as present plat specifications be met or money is provided to build roads to specification within the plat. Commission policy calls for roads to be properly graveled before approval can be granted. The commission approved Crestview Estates plat on Sec. 16 of Clam Lake Township.
Sept. 21, 1997
Years of working with women’s health issues has given Linda Clark a good perspective. The nurse practitioner noticed an increasing number of teenage girls with a decreasing level of self esteem. Clark, who works at Cadillac’s District Health Department No. 1, wanted an avenue to reach out to help and knew many others would also be interested. “A lot of the girls we see have low self esteem, plus there’s an increase in sexually transmitted diseases,” she said. Clark wanted to establish a local Abstinence Coalition and drew on Lansing resources to help. Shelly Schadewald, project coordinator of the Michigan Abstinence Partnership, spoke to about 20 people last week who are interested in forming a local chapter. Those attending included health, school and church officials and parents. While teenage pregnancy has dropped, Schadewald said, teens have a higher rate of sexually-transmitted diseases than any other age group. But MAP’s position doesn’t deal with solely sexual activity. The group’s definition defines abstinence as “avoiding risky behaviors, including the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.” Clark said it’s equally important to form a solid support group, available and willing to help. Schadewald said the climate surrounding sexual activity “has changed considerably” and doesn’t think an abstinence message will be hard to promote. “This won’t be as hard of a sell as you would think,” she said. “There’s a diverse picture represented here and that will help.”
