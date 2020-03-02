March 2, 1920
Cadillac will have a motion picture studio and laboratory if the present plants of C.D. Henderson materialize. Mr. Henderson, who is a son of Mr. and Mrs. John Henderson of Wallace Street, and a former resident of this city, contemplates the establishment in Cadillac of a fully equipped motion-picture plant, including all the various apparatus for the complete filming and finishing of the pictures. The Henderson Film Manufacturing Co. will specialize in industrial, scenic, advertisement and amusement subjects and already has several scenarios which will be filmed in the near future. One of the scenarios which was written by Mr. Henderson, and which will run for 4500 foot is entitled “A Son of the Wolf.‘ Others which will be seven reels in length are “The Kingdom of the Blind‘ and “Love and Luck in Oil.‘ Tentative locations for the studio and finishing laboratory have been secured but no definite arrangements have been made by Mr. Henderson. Several contracts and offers of business have been obtained by the Henderson Company and it is stated the concern has enough more business in prospect to keep the camera busy for several months.
March 2, 1970
Thieves broke in the Pine River Area Schools elementary school building sometime during the weekend and got more than $100 from a safe in the principal’s office. Investigation of the break-in continued today by Michigan State Police officers of the Reed City post. School officials said the office had been closed about 4 p.m. Friday by administrative assistant Robert Tice and the break-in was discovered shortly before noon Sunday by a custodian. Entry was made by smashing glass in a door on the east side of the building, according to police. The safe was forced open. School officials said a total of $133.10 taken constituted hot lunch and Weekly Reader receipts.
March 2, 1995
The probable closing of the Cadillac Naval Reserve Center could also affect more than 200 students at the Cadillac campus of Northwestern Michigan College. NMC has moved most of its Cadillac classes into the center on Chestnut Street over the past few years, and just last year moved its administrative office, registration, bookstore and support positions into the building. Having all those functions in one location has been a big boon, college officials said. The administrative offices were formerly in the Cadillac Area Public Schools building on South Street. Two-way interactive classes with the Traverse City campus are held in a classroom at Cadillac High School, and computer labs are held at the high school and Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center. NMC’s lease on four classrooms and two office areas runs through 1997, said Diane Emling, NMC dean of liberal studies who oversees the Cadillac campus. “If the closure came sooner than that, we’d probably have some discussion and negotiation,‘ she said.
