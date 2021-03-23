March 23, 1931
The miraculous escape from possible serious injury of five Cadillac young persons and a motor car driver is being commented upon today as the result of an accident Sunday afternoon that resulted in the destruction of an automobile by fire during an excursion to Clare. Clarence Foster was driving his car containing a group that was going to Clare to present the playlet “The Color Line,‘ in the Congregational church. In the car were Albert Ricker, Cayhill and Jack Pennycook, Frances Foster ... When eight miles south of Marion the Foster car blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control. The car went through a guard-rail and into an eight-foot ditch, catching fire and being completely wrecked. None of the passengers was seriously hurt. Mr. Foster sustained an injury to his side, believed to be a cracked rib, but he was reported getting along nicely today. Mr. Dawe, driving his own car as a member of the same party, was in advance of the Foster car. He drove on for a short distance and turned back to see what delayed the second car, when he found the machine lying in the ditch with the inflammable parts nearly consumed. The passengers had been rescued and taken on to Clare. The play was given as scheduled, the cast being somewhat shaken and bruised but game to go through with the schedule, said Mr. Dawe. Rumors of another automobile accident near Marion could not be verified upon telephoning that village.
March 23, 1971
Pat Smith, a student at LSHS, has won a 13-day all expense-paid trip to the United Nations sponsored by the local Odd-Fellows and Rebekah Lodges. To win he had to show signs of good health, personality, and he had to be academically inclined. The public speaking contest, which Pat entered, was held March 16. Besides showing good academic achievement, Pat is presently the president of the Junior Class, assistant editor of the 1971 Yearbook, a member of the newspaper staff, past secretary of his freshman class, has taken chorus in grades 9 through 11, football — 9; track — 10, 11; and basketball — 9 through 11. Upon his return from his trip, Pat will be subject to give a report at many local interested organizations. Runner-up of this event was Vickie Hand.
March 23, 1996
A McBain man will not be tried again in the death of his stepson unless new evidence against him is uncovered. Missaukee County Prosecutor Charles Parsons said he will not seek a second trial for the 38-year-old. A February trial on a charge of second degree child abuse ended in a mistrial after a jury deliberated about seven hours and announced it could not reach a verdict. The jury was not required to reveal its final vote, but members said they were deadlocked at 7-5. “I think it’s the nature of the evidence,‘ Parsons said. “There were no eyewitnesses, no external injuries, so the case relied almost exclusively on the testimony of expert witnesses. And as seems to be the case in many jury trials, the prosecution presented an expert who said one thing, and the defense presented one who said the opposite.‘ The prosecution contended that something happened on Nov. 21, 1994 while the man was alone for several minutes with the 20-month old. The boy was rushed to Mercy Hospital in Cadillac soon after, then airlifted to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he was declared brain dead and removed from life support three days later. The charge against the man was based on an autopsy performed by Kent County assistant coroner Steven Cohle, who said the boy died of brain injuries very soon after his head hit or was hit by a hard flat surface. The boy had no external marks or bruises, Cohle testified. Defense witness Dr. Charles Lamb testified that a CAT scan taken at Mercy Hospital about an hour after the boy reportedly fell to the floor in convulsions showed brain swelling that took days or weeks to develop. The boy had been in the care of several people in the week before his death, including his natural father, the father’s girlfriend and his grandfather. “I think we had a pretty good jury, they did not take their role lightly,‘ Parsons said. “They tried, asked for evidence to be restated, asked questions and had them answered ... but after all that time and effort of going through all the evidence presented to them, they could not reach a consensus. I think at some point ... given the evidence presented here and in some respects the lack of evidence ... we’ve got to say a jury will not be able to reach agreement.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.