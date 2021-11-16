Nov. 16, 1921
The casualties among the Cadillac policemen are so great from careless autoists that measures are to be taken to prevent the loss of the entire traffic squad. It is not the patrolmen that are endangered by the motorists, but the so-called “Iron policemen” that guard the street intersections and whose theoretical duty is to enforce the ordinance that forbids cutting corners. Wild-eyed drivers careen down the streets and whizz around the corners, taking off a lamp here, a “turn to the right” sign there or perhaps breaking the poll off short. It is a poor night for the speed boys when they leave one or more of the intersections markers standing upright after their orgies of acceleration. Mayor Powers suggests planting a quart of nitroglycerin under each “silent policeman,” or a not-so-strenuous remedy, making the posts more solid and rooting them so firmly that an impact will take the lights off the car instead of the post. It is believed the commission shortly will authorize the city manager to have constructed the concrete mounds that have been successfully tried out in Traverse, Manistee and other cities. These mounds cannot be harmed by reckless drivers and only tip the car over or break a spring if they are struck with too much speed. At the city hall there is a constantly growing pile of disabled lanterns, broken globes and other evidences of reckless driving.
Nov. 16, 1967
Offices of the Wexford County courthouse were closed this afternoon in respect for County Clerk Harold Lund whose body was found Thursday in a wooded area along the Manistee River in Greenwood Township. Authority for closing the offices was Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Gibson. Lund was reported missing Wednesday morning when he failed to report to his office in the courthouse at the usual time. His car, containing his body, was spotted Thursday morning by officers of Michigan State Police and Wexford County Sheriff’s Department from an MSP airplane out of Traverse City. The plane had been airborne about 12 minutes, Sheriff Robert Hill said. Deputies had checked the area at 10 a.m. Wednesday but found nothing, Hill added. Lund owned a cabin in the area of Baxter Bridge in the north part of the county, near where his body was found. Death was attributed to asphyxiation. Normally, in the event of a vacancy in an elected county office, a special committee fills the vacancy by appointment. Members of that committee are the county clerk, probate judge and prosecutor. In this case, appointment will be made by Circuit Judge William R. Peterson who said Mrs. Ann Badovinac, chief deputy, would be acting clerk until the appointment. In an official statement today, Judge Peterson said, “Mr. Lund was not only a gentle and pleasant man, but also a competent man. He will be missed and he will be hard to replace. It is hardly appropriate at this time to be concerned with his replacement. His office routine was well organized and he had competent aids who will be quite able to attend the duties of the office for an indefinite period of time. The chairmen of the county political parties will be asked if they wish to submit the names of prospective candidates to fill the vacancy and they will be given consideration with any other qualified applicant. The appointment will not, however, be hurriedly made.”
Nov. 16, 1996
After going back to school, the Wexford County board has decided to go back to square one with plans for a larger county jail. At a meeting of the board’s planning and appropriations committee attended by the entire board, commissioner Hubert Toupin reported on a week-long jail planning workshop he attended in Colorado last month. What Toupin learned convinced him that the board needed to start all over again to deal with jail overcrowding. He gave board members copies of workshop materials that showed “what to do and what not to do in order to build a new jail.” The first of 17 suggested steps is “a mission statement which is clear and public with all the players really signing on,” he said. “Don’t let this mission statement end up in a drawer somewhere, but keep it always in your face. This project is important to the well being of the county.” Wexford County Sheriff Gary Finstrom, who also attended the workshop, emphasized that more jail space is needed. He said that the number of days served by inmates at the Wexford County Jail by the end of October had already reached the total served in all of 1995.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.