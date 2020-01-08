Jan. 8, 1970
The Wexford County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee nominated Mrs. Everett (Emily) Potrude to be their entry in the Michigan Mother of the Year contest for 1970, during their meeting at the home of Mrs. Carl Nelson. Mrs. Potrude and her husband operate the “Hilltop‘ house for handicapped children southwest of Cadillac. The Potrudes have been interested in handicapped children since their two sons were born deaf. They came to the Cadillac area and the old family acres in 1963 to build a new specially designed house to care for handicapped children. They presently have six handicapped children at their home. Mrs. Potrude accepted the nomination. Several women were selected to make a retail price survey on groceries. Cards were received and read from persons receiving Christmas baskets to shut-in and convalescents. A knitting lesson was conducted by Mrs. Lewis Smith and Mrs. Joe Kertes. The next meeting will be on education. It will be held Feb. 4 at the home of Mrs. Robert Benson. Mrs. Leo Porter will be in charge of selecting a speaker.
Jan. 8, 1995
Dimples, a 6-month-old ostrich, peaks through an open door on a Lake City barn, contemplating whether to venture into falling snow and near zero temperatures. After some hesitation, Dimples meanders into the ostrich yard, daintily sinking her large feet into the snow as if it were fluffy down. Only seconds later, four smaller ostriches mindlessly follow Dimples for a short run. Dimples is the largest of five African Black ostriches owned by Dennis and Debbie Borsum of Lake City. The Borsums plan to increase their three female and two male ostriches to a herd of at least 50 birds. The Borsums have nicknames for all five birds, but these animals are far from being exotic pets. The Borsums see ostrich farming as a new industry with potential for profits. The Borsums plan eventually to sell ostrich meat on the common market. Ostrich leather and feathers have been imported to the United States for years from African ostrich farms while ostrich meat has been available only in Europe and Asia, said Barb Smith, president of the Great Lakes Chapter of the American Ostrich Growers Association. Ostrich growers in the United States want to develop an American market for ostrich meat and supply the market themselves. They are optimistic they can build a market because ostrich meat is lower in fat, cholesterol and sodium than other poultry, Smith said.
