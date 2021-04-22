April 22, 1921
The status of the village political situation is unchanged here. Monday evening was the date for the regular fortnightly meeting of the council, but as there was nothing of importance to come before the board, the meeting was passed up, in accordance with a custom of long standing. Mrs. Minnie Southwick is still recognized as village president by the majority of village residents, who continue to come to her for permits and other official business. The strategy of the victors in the spring election has not been disclosed although the impression prevails that they have some cards that have not yet been played. "We are still on the job," said Mrs. Southwick, "as until the regularly elected successors are qualified, it is our duty to remain in charge of the reins of government. There are no hard feelings, however, and our opponents realize that we are only trying to do our duty as we see it."
April 22, 1971
An estimated 450 persons attended the 55th annual banquet of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night and heard an address that was both riotously funny and somberly serious. It was the largest group in recent years. Arthur Holst of Peoria, Illinois, a referee in the National Football League, told a rapt audience that a clearly defined goal is needed in life. This contrasted with a situation which occurred in a football game in which he was the referee. Holst called an infraction against a player and the footballer became enraged. Holst asked the player what he had said and got this reply: "Guess. That's what you've been doing all day." Holst defended today's college students, except for the "three or four percent lunatic few bent on destruction of this country. They should be stopped ... and stopped now." The statement was met with approving applause. College students today, he said, are the best crop ever. "I'd hate to compete against them," he said, adding, "Don't dame all the kids for the sins of a few." A renowned speaker, Holst has spoken on numerous college campuses. Obviously well prepared for the Cadillac speech, Holst said that "problem finders are a dime-a-dozen," then calmly added, "you don't have to be a genius to find holes in the street." After the howling laughter subsided, he remarked, "Looks like I hit a nerve." He said problem solvers are needed if a community is to thrive. James McGuire, Chamber president, praised the efforts of the community in establishing a vocational training center in Cadillac and said, "Leaders (of the community) are looking to the young people." McGuire also commended the work of citizens involved in purchasing a double-decker English touring bus. More than $8,500 was raised at $50-per-person investments to secure the bus. The double-decker was on display outside the National Guard Armory, where the banquet was held.
April 22, 1996
Cadillac-area golfers may be able to extend their season by several months next fall, even if snow starts to fall as early as it did last year. Tim Simonis said he hopes to open an indoor simulated golf facility in Cadillac by October, since the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the project this week. The golf simulator will have four rooms with "virtual reality" courses that allow golfers to drive balls into 10-foot screens. A laser will measure the elevation, angle and speed of the ball, and show where it would land on the simulated golf course. The facility will accommodate 16 golfers at once with foursomes in each room, Simonis said. He hopes to attract local golfers with weekend league play, and also build a tourist clientele. He also plans a community banquet hall suitable for weddings and parties of up to 100 people, or auditorium-style seating for meetings of up to 200. The buildings and parking for up to 80 cars would be built on 2.7 acres at 1231 Sunnyside Drive, across from the South Shore Resort Motel owned by Tim Simonis and his wife, Judi.
