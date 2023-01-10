Today in history: MSP called to help explode old TNT in resident's garage

Jan. 10, 1932
Welfare Union funds now on hand will be sufficient to buy milk, but nothing else can be purchased for nearly 400 families on the list after this week unless more money is received from some source, Mrs. L.T.M. Foster, secretary, states. At a welfare committee meeting held Monday it was ascertained that when bills now due are paid about $600 will remain in the treasury. This sum will provide milk which costs the Union about $125 a month. In addition it is expected there will be some underwear and a few other articles of clothing on hand after the 110 families listed to receive supplies this week have been taken care of. Further relief will be limited to this clothing, the milk and contributions from the food barrels if more money is not received. Contributions to the barrels have fallen off since Christmas. Persons who feel they can put something in the barrels are asked to include sugar, oleo, oatmeal, cornmeal, bacon, yeast cakes and lard substitutes. Money still due on pledges would enable the Union to operate for two months or longer, Mrs. Foster says, and urges those who have made pledges to pay on them.
Jan. 10, 1973
An area resident caught a newspaper article the other day and remembered he had some old dynamite in his garage. He decided to look at the explosive for the first time in several years and found the nitro-glycerin from the explosive was seeping through the five and one-half sticks he kept in his garage. Detective Sergeant Gene Ambs and Detective Sergeant Marv Stone of the Michigan State Police were called to explode the dynamite. They explained that the nitro-glycerin in dynamite would not break down to be harmless and if dynamite is left in one position too long the oily liquid would run out. They also pointed out the many dangers to this and warned persons with dynamite in their possession to be certain it is rotated one-half turns about every three months.
Jan. 10, 1998
Downtown businesses are likely to start a worldwide collective advertising effort to sell downtown Cadillac. Carol Potter of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau shared her idea of developing a Downtown Cadillac Association web page with association members at the DCA’s annual meeting. Currently the visitors bureau has an Internet homepage at www.cadillacmichigan.com. From the homepage, Internet visitors can explore various Cadillac information such as snow conditions, lodging, dinning, resorts, outdoor recreation and real estate. Information on downtown Cadillac, art and culture is also available. “Individual businesses have their own homepages and we list their links on our page,” said Potter. “What DCA members want to do is to create a listing of all DCA members and link to the visitors bureau page. And the homepage can be hyper-linked to other web sites of members’ individual homepages.” The DCA is currently investigating the feasibility of creating the DCA homepage inside the visitors bureau’s page, she said. It will likely happen this year. “The visitors bureau’s web page is getting traffic. About 1,000 people visit the page every week,” Potter said. “People from all over the world visit our homepage. We just received letters from Sweden and Malaysia. The Internet is a real fun tool to effectively get messages out. We want vacationers and visitors to go shopping in this area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.