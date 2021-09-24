Sept. 24, 1921
William Kinney, Temple farmer arrested in connection with the Monroe murders at Dowagiac, has been released. So has his brother, Edward Dan, from South Bend, Indiana, after both men established perfect alibis over the weekend when the crime was committed, Edward was in Dowagiac the fatal night. Another person held for the club slayings is Gus Cogan, escaped lunatic from an Illinois institution. His “confession” that he committed the crime was established as a hallucination and he was returned to the state asylum at Jacksonville, Illinois. The only other suspect is Herbert Smith, neighbor, who will go before the coroner’s jury Monday. Officers have little belief that Smith was connected with the crime. The authorities thus are left without any motive for the slayings and indications are that Ardith Monroe, 12, only survivor, will not be able to throw any light on the crime. Attempts to get fingerprints failed. The sole theory left is that a demented person or a half wit under the influence of moonshine or drugs did the deed. In many similar crimes over a period of years the man has not been caught. The release of Kinney was expected by Wexford County officers familiar with the case. His examination here was convincing as to his innocence. Local officers said that an abduction charge could have been brought against local taxicab drivers had they caught Kinney for a Chicago reporter before the Cass County officers arrived. Smuggling Kinney out of the state on a Chicago boat at Ludington would have soon showed where Gov. Groesbeck stood with sheriffs, it was ventured.
Sept. 24, 1971
Mayor Ronald Wilson, City Attorney Edward TenHouten and City Manager Donald Mason went to Southfield today to meet with officials of a firm planning a shopping center in the area in an effort to gain information relative to the progress of their planning. Arrangements for today’s meeting were made following a conversation last week in which Mason was told by an official of Woodward Development Co. that the firm’s plans for acquisition of the proposed site in Haring Township were “up in the air.” City officials became aware late last week that Stanley Fawcett, owner of property being considered for purchase by the development firm, had leased part of that property to a scrap iron firm. The city of Cadillac has authorized annexing that part of Haring Township being considered as a site for the shopping center to pave the way for installation of water and sewer services. A public hearing on the annexation, which was contested by township officials based on citizens’ objections, is slated for Oct. 7 by the State Boundary Commission. City officials said early this week they had no intention of providing water and sewer services for anything but a shopping center at the site under action taken by the city commission. Today’s trip was made in an effort to seek an answer prior to the Oct. 7 public hearing.
Sept. 24, 1996
The U.S. 131 Area Development Association doesn’t want the state transportation department to brake when the bypass around Cadillac is complete. Dick Goldfogle, chairman emeritus of the association, said the association will ask the Michigan Department of Transportation Board Wednesday to start buying land for the 11.2 mile section from north of 30 1/2 Road to the Manistee River. “Once Cadillac is completed, contracts can immediately be let out for construction of the 11.2 mile section north of 30 1.2 Road,” Goldfogle said. U.S. 131 Area Development Association members will speak during MDOT’s monthly meeting, which will be held in Cadillac 9 a.m. Wednesday at Bill Oliver’s Conference Center. Cadillac city officials will be leading MDOT board members on a tour this afternoon. Lack of funds still is delaying construction of the Cadillac bypass, Goldfogle said. Construction was supposed to start last spring and most land purchases for the bypass have been completed, he said. An increase in the gas tax is believed to be the only way funds will be available for the Cadillac bypass, Goldfogle said. It’s possible the legislature may approve a gas tax increase after the November election, he said. “Don’t let up,” Goldfogle said. “The route has already been selected, pre-engineering work is done and it is ready for land acquisition. The 11.2 mile section should be dove-tailed with the completion of Cadillac.”
