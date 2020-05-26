May 26, 1970
Tarring of the Naval Reserve Training Center roof, which was begun about a week ago, should be finished by tonight, according to a Naval Reserve spokesman. Five reservists have been advanced in rank. David Gregg was advanced from SR to SA, Gregory Harris from BTFN to BT3, Bruce Jackson and Gene Powers from DCFN to DC3, and Timothy Wilson advanced from RMSN to RM3. Two men were sent to active duty for two years. Bruce Jackson and Gary Rexford are to leave Wednesday for Treasure Island, California, where they will be reassigned. Patrick Dubreuil, Raymond Gilbert and James Anderson enlisted for six years. Ron Miller, Larry Neiberheide and Bill Smith affiliated with the reserve after serving active duty. Howard Ushane is taking two weeks of training aboard the USS Sarsfield at Mayport, Florida and Michael Turner is taking two weeks of training at the Great Lakes Naval Base two weeks aboard the USS Mills.
May 26, 1995
Having booted six of seven township board members out of office, Haring voters will have 17 more potential board members to choose from. The deadline to file for the June 27 special election has passed with 17 township residents filing petitions to appear on the ballot. The ballot lineup is: Supervisor (one for one): Republican Gary C. Hagen, Democrat Carl E. Fagerman, Independent Tim Mead; Clerk (vote for one): Democrat Brenda Rosa, Independent Mary Patricia Parker, Republican Robert A. Raden; Treasurer (vote for one): Independent Laura L. Hutchinson, Republican Shirley A. Jackson, Democrat Beth Anne Cox; Trustee (vote for not more than three): Republicans Leontine A. Clous, Stanley T. Padyjasek and Terry Whetstone, Democrats Mark R. Fagerman and Larry D. Richards, Independents Terry D. Beck, Larry G. Kirt and John L. Long. Six of the seven board members of the Haring board were recalled May 2 in a dispute over the levying of two extra mills to pay for additional township services. The winners of the special election will serve the remainder of those terms, through 1996. The sole board member not recalled, trustee Sue Baldwin, was appointed to the board last fall, and could not be listed on the recall ballot. Law requires that an office holder be in office at least six months before being recalled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.